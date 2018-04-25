A Monster Bingo – fund raising event takes place this Thursday 26th April at 7pm at the Presentation Secondary School Milltown.

A Monster Bingo – fund raising event takes place this Thursday 26th April at 7pm at the Presentation Secondary School Milltown. Total prize value €2500. Proceeds in aid of school funds.

