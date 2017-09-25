Monster Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre this Tuesday Sept 26th

Monster Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre at 8.30pm this Tuesday Sept 26th. At least €4,250 in prizes must be won including guaranteed jackpot of €1,000
Four people arrested after two young men stabbed in Tralee
Four people have been arrested after two young men were stabbed in Tralee in the early hours of this morning. The two men, who're in...
No indication on availability of funding for bypass of Killorglin
There's no indication of when funding will be made available for a bypass of Killorglin. Preliminary work was undertaken in 2009 to examine potential route...
Kerry TD says affordable housing scheme must be core part of government policy
A Kerry TD says an affordable housing scheme must be a core part of government policy. Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil claims the government must...
Intreo matchmaking – Ruining the experience
Feargal Harrington from Intreo matchmaking was talking to us this month about why a small number of people ruin the experience for others. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Intro_matchmaking_-_Ruining_the_experience.mp3
Can you save 25 grand?
Deirdre spoke to financial journalist and co-author of the book 'can you save 25 grand' Charlie Weston. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Saving.mp3
Scary Clowns
A child in Tralee was traumatized after seeing the new IT movie. Is this movie making the fear of clowns worse? Deirdre spoke to...