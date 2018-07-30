Monster Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre this Tuesday 31st July at 8.30pm. At least €4,250 must be won, including GUARANTEED JACKPOT of €1000
Public invited to view plans for Milltown bypass
Members of the public are invited to a public consultation day to view plans for the proposed Milltown Bypass. The Nagle-Rice Community Centre will host...
Kerry one of unluckiest Lotto counties
Kerry is one of Ireland's unluckiest Lotto counties. That's according to new data released by the National Lottery. The “Luckiest Lotto Counties” data, using 2016 Census...
Number of gorse fires attended to by Kerry Fire Service decreases
The number of gorse fires tackled by Kerry Fire Service in first five months of the year decreased by over 40% compared to the...
Rising Stars
Katelyn Barry from Listowel and Megan O'Shaughnessy from West Limerick have one major awards for young film-makers. Their mentor Chris Fitzgerald also joins them...
Intro Matchmaking | July
Fergal Harrington from Intro Matchmaking has noticed a trend in that family members or friends have a vested interest in making you stay single.
A Rare Blood Moon
There will be a unique sight in our skies tonight in the form of a blood red moon. Paddy stack from the Kerry Astronomy...