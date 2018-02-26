Monster bingo at Castleisland Community Centre in partnership with the Kingdom Badminton Club this Tuesday

Monster bingo at Castleisland Community Centre in partnership with the Kingdom Badminton Club at 8.30pm this Tuesday February 27th.  At least €4,250 in prizes must be won including a guaranteed jackpot of €1,000

