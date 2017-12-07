Monsignor Liam P Brosnan, Park Road, Killarney & formerly of San Antonio, Texas, USA & Mangerton View, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Dec 8th)  from 4.30pm to 6.15pm.  Removal at 6.15pm on Friday to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

