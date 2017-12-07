Monsignor Liam P Brosnan, Park Road, Killarney & formerly of San Antonio, Texas, USA & Mangerton View, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Dec 8th) from 4.30pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm on Friday to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Italian skipper reunited with yacht washed up in West Kerry
An Italian skipper whose racing yacht drifted across the Atlantic to from Newfoundland to West Kerry has finally been reunited with his beloved vessel....
KCC issue warning after men pose as council staff in Listowel
Kerry County Council has issued a warning following a report that two men posing as local authority staff called to house in Listowel today. The...
Kerry’s Best Young Entrepreneurs named
Kerry's Best Young Entrepreneurs have been named. The Kerry Local Enterprise Office held the county final of the Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur competition today at...
Kerry Choral Union Choir – December 6th, 2017
Joe McGill speaks to members of the Kerry Choral Union Choir who have some great musical pieces to get you in the festive mood!! http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_12_06_convo.mp3
A Daughter’s Drive to Increase Awareness of Rare Heart Condition – December 7th, 2017
Catherine Fowler’s life was torn apart when her beloved father, Tim Fleming, who was originally from Fossa, died from a rare condition, aortic dissection....
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Brussels has been stripped of its right to host four games at Euro 2020. A new stadium proposed for the Belgian capital will...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Seán Geaney is the new Dingle Senior Football Manager. He replaces outgoing managers Paul Fitzmaurice and Seamus O'Dowd. Dingle last weekend were beaten by An Ghaeltacht...
Ballydonoghue At Full Strength For North Kerry Final
Ballydonoghue have no injury concerns ahead of Sunday's North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final. They take on Ballyduff at 2.30 in Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel. Ballydonoghue...