Monica O Sullivan nee Fitzgerald, Castledemesne, Tralee and formerly of Ballybunion

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tralee. Private cremation will take place. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

