reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tralee. Private cremation will take place. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Trip to the Cottage – May 14th, 2018
Some great music recorded 'Live at the Druid' including Sean Clohessy, Tina Lech, George Keith, Jimmy Noonan, Helena Delaney, Ted Davis & Owen Marshall....
Killarney Convention Centre to host citizenship ceremony
The first large scale citizenship ceremonies to be held outside of Dublin will take place in Killarney next week. The event will be held at...
Search for injured man on Carrauntoohil
Emergency services are searching for two Canadians on Carrauntoohil this evening. The alarm was raised by a woman after her male companion fell and suffered...
Improvement in percentage of commercial rates paid in Kerry
There's been an increase in the percentage of commercial rates paid in Kerry. The National Oversight and Audit Commission, which collects information from 31 local...
Monica O Sullivan nee Fitzgerald, Castledemesne, Tralee and formerly of Ballybunion
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
CRICKET Ireland have lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their first-ever cricket Test match. Will Porterfield's side completed their second innings with a...
Killarney Races Preview
Horse racing The €20,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race is the richest race on the final day of Killarney’s May Festival. Seven runners are...
Lunchtime Sports Update
CRICKET The Irish Cricket team have taken three wickets in quick succession on the final day of their inaugural test against Pakistan in Malahide. The...