Monica Coffey, Direendaraugh, Blackwater, Kenmare

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening from 6 to 7.45pm followed by removal to Direendaraugh Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.
Terrace Talk – February 12th, 2018
On last night's Terrace Talk, a studio panel discussed Kerry's opening two Allianz National Football league games; there was breaking news from the Kerry...
An Post said to be considering Glencar Post Office for closure
An Post is considering the future provision of post office services in Glencar. Michael O'Sullivan, the son of the current post-mistress, said the company has...
Stobart Air contract to run Kerry-Dublin route renewed until 2022
Stobart Air's contract to run the Kerry-Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO) route has been renewed until 2022. The airline, operating as Aer Lingus Regional, has...
22 patients on trolleys at UHK today
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there's a total...
62 claims involving uninsured drivers in Kerry last year
62 motor claims in Kerry last year involved uninsured drivers. This number, recorded by the Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland (MIBI), remained unchanged from 2016...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER West Bromwich Albion have sacked their Chairman and Chief Executive. The Baggies say John Williams and Martin Goodman have been placed on garden leave, due...
Rás Tailteann Coming To Kerry In May
Rás Tailteann will be coming to Kerry in May. Stage 3 is to finish in Listowel, and leave the North Kerry town a day later. Stage...
Significant Route Changes For Circuit of Kerry Rally
Kerry Motor Club has released details of its Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry rally with significant route changes in store for the April 8...