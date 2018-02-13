Monica Coffey, Direendaraugh, Blackwater, Kenmare

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening from 6 to 7.45pm followed by removal to Direendaraugh Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.

