Monday’s Local Gaelic Games Results

Dr Crokes B will compete in Division 3 of the Senior Football League next year, following their win over Skellig Rangers in the promotion play-off game.

The Killarney side won by 3-9 to 0-14, despite being reduced to 14 men in the first half.

***

Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor ‘A’ Championship Semi Final

Dr Crokes 1-15 Rathmore 1-10

‘B’ Championship Semi Final

Gneeveguilla 1-12 Killarney Legion 2-06

A&B Champ Quarter Final

Fossa 5-13 Firies 1-11

MD O’Shea U16 Championship Division 3 Semi Final

Kilcummin 4-14 Glenflesk 3-15

***

Laune Rangers are the Mid Kerry minor football champions.

They defeated Beaufort on a scoreline of 2-13 to 1-12.

Ranger’s Eoin O’Sullivan was presented with the Man of the Match award, sponsored by MF Decorating, Beaufort.

***

In the U21 Hurling Championship quarter final, Abbeydorney/Bheigue defeated Kilmoyley, 1-14 to 1-12.