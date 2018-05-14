Monday Morning Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford says his side will bounce back following their Connacht Senior Football Championship defeat to Galway.

A superb Johnny Heaney goal handed the Tribesmen a 1-12 to 12 points victory in Castlebar.

The Westerners may also be without midfielder Tom Parsons for the rest of the summer as he was stretched off with a suspected broken leg.

It is Galway’s third successive championship victory over thier near rivals.

The League runners up will play Sligo in the semi-finals next month.

Forward Sean Armstrong says there is a great feeling in the camp.

AUDIO – ARMSTRONG http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/armstrong.mp3



Donegal cruised into the Ulster quarter finals with a 2-20 to 1-15 victory over Cavan in Ballybofey.

Wicklow will take Dublin in the Leinster Championship following a surprise 1-20 to 1-15 win over Offaly in Portlaoise.

Carlow booked their place in the last-eight with a 2-17 to 12 points victory over Louth.



Kilkenny left it late to overcome Dublin in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Liam Blanchfield netted in second-half injury time to secure a 1-24 to 3-16 win at Parnell Park.

Dubs boss Pat Gilroy says it is a bitterly disappointing result.

AUDIO – PATGILROY http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/patgilroy.mp3

SOCCER

Mo Salah claimed the Golden Boot award as Liverpool secured a top-four finish on the Premier League’s final day.

Salah brought his tally to a record 32 goals, by scoring the opener in the Reds 4-nil victory over Brighton.

Arsene Wenger bowed out as Arsenal manager with a 1-nil victory at Huddersfield yesterday.

Swansea’s relegation was confirmed following a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke.

Derby County bring a 1-nil advantage into the second leg of their Championship play off against Fulham at Craven Cottage tonight.

The Republic of Ireland face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Under 17 European Championships in Chesterfield this evening.

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricketers trail Pakistan by 116 runs heading into the fourth day of their inaugural test match in Malahide.

Will Porterfield’s side are 64 runs without loss in their second innings, having been bowled out for just 130 in their first.



GOLF

The 2012 US Open Champion Webb Simpson returned to winning ways after taking the The Players Championship with a final total of 18-under par.

Tiger Woods’ charge came to an end in the water but he finished among a group on 11-under par.

Shane Lowry finished back in a tie for 46th on 5-under par.

RACING

It’s day 2 of the Killarney May Festival, while there’s also racing at Tipperary from 4.55 and in the UK they go at Catterick, Kempton, Towcestor and Windsor.