Monday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Roberto Mancini looks set to be the next Italy manager.

The former Manchester City boss is said to have agreed a two year deal to take charge of the Azzuri.

The 53 year old agreed to leave Zenit St Petersburg by mutual consent yesterday.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had been linked with the post.

He is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Conte says he is committed to seeing out the final year of his contract and beating Manchester United in the F-A Cup final on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland take on the Netherlands in the quarter finals of the Under 17 European Championship in Chesterfield this evening.

The winners will face England for a place in the final.

Ireland lost their opening game to Belgium, but have reached the last eight thanks to wins over Denmark and Bosnia

Manager Colin O’Brien says his team have bounced back brilliantly.

Kick off is at 7 o’clock.

The race for a place in the Premier League resumes this evening.

Derby County bring a 1-nil advantage into the second leg of their Championship play off against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Ki Sung-yueng is leaving relegated Swansea.

The South Korean midfielder has announced his departure following five seasons at the Welsh club.

RUGBY

Leinster have a number of injury concerns as their focus turns to Saturday’s Pro 14 semi-final.

The newly crowned Champions Cup winners welcome Munster to the R-D-S.

Johnny Sexton is said to have tweaked his hamstring during the win over Racing 92 in Bilbao, while Captain Isa Nacewa and centre Robbie Henshaw took heavy bangs.



CRICKET

The Irish Cricket team have suffered another set-back on the fourth day their inaugural test match against Pakistan in Malahide.

Captain William Porterfield is the latest player to be bowled out.

He was dismissed by Mohammad Amir after scoring 32 runs.

Ireland have now reached 119 for 4 in their second innings.

Still trailing, they need 61 more runs to make Pakistan bat again.



RACING

It’s day two of the Killarney racing festival with the first of seven races going to post at 5-past-5.

We'll have live commentary from Killarney.

There’s also racing at Tipperary where an 8-race card gets underway at 4.55.

The going there is soft to heavy on the round track and soft to heavy in places on the sprint track.

In the UK, they go today at

Catterick – good ground – at 2pm

Kempton – good-good to firm in places – at 2.10pm

Towcestor – good-good to firm in places – at 5.30

Windsor – good to soft – at 5.30pm