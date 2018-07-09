Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Killarney Athletic A.F.C. 7-A-Side Tournament
Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union
Venue: Woodlawn
Pitch 1
6.45 U16 Dan Linehan’s V Scotts Boys
7.10 Playoff A (3rd V 4th)
7.35 U16 Steve’s Barbers V Scotts Boys
8.00 Playoff B (3rd V 4th)
8.25 U16 Dan Linehan’s V Steve’s Barbers
8.50 U16 Scott’s Boys V Boru Barbers
Pitch 2
6.45 O35 Murphy’s Bar V Leanes Tool Hire
7.10 O35 Tim Jones & Sons V Liebherr Ireland FC
7.35 O35 Murphy’s Bar V Dunboy Construction
8.00 Playoff C (3rd V 4th)
8.25 O35 Leanes Tool Hire V Dunboy Construction
8.50 Playoff D (3rd V 4th)