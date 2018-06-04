John Murphy 12’s Shield Final
Dingle Bay v Mastergeeha, noon at Mounthawk Park
Listowel Races Day Two Preview
Big fields are the order of the day on the second day of the Listowel Bank Holiday fixture this afternoon where the first of...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues U12 Div 1 Southern Gaels v Austin Stacks @ 4 in Renard Cromane v Milltown/Listry @ 5 Div 3 Kilcummin v Na Gaeil...
How to Avoid the Miniscule Menaces – June 1st, 2018
The vast majority of us welcome the hot weather of late but there’s always a downside. Midges have been out in force and apparently,...
Call from the Dáil – June 1st, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, discusses the reaction in Leinster House to last week’s historic referendum result. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/dAil.mp3
Should Tralee’s new Courthouse be Located on the Denny Site? – June 1st, 2018...
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan believes the site that Kerry Group gifted to the people of Tralee four years ago would be an ideal location...