Denny Premier B
Killarney Celtic B 3-1 CSKA Tralee
Tralee Boxing Club Hosts End Of Season Annual Tournament
At the Tralee Boxing Club end of season annual tournament, 10 clubs were represented; from Bantry, Cashenvale, Sliabh lucrha, Sunnyside, Tipperary, Vikings, Urlingford, Corpus-Christi,...
Defeat For Kerry Cricket
Kerry lost to Tipperary, the Kingdom finishing on 139 for 9. Tipperary were on 142 for 7. Today, Kerry host Lords from 1 o’clock.
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B Killarney Celtic B 3-1 CSKA Tralee
Call from the Dáil – May 25th, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry to discuss the week that was in Irish politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call24.mp3
Turning the Tables on the Hoaxers – May 25th, 2018
Susan from Killorglin is sick to death of hoax callers trying to gain access to her computer. She decided it was time to call...
Legal Proceedings Start over Missed Cancer Warnings – May 25th, 2018
Cian O’Carroll is the solicitor for Emma Mhic Mhathúna and two other women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy. He also represents Vicky Phelan who...