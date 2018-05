Killorglin AFC B and Classic FC B will have to meet again to decide who will win the Denny Division 2A League after Sunday’s Final ended in a draw.

Classic came from one-nil down to level the game and bring it to a replay.

Con Houlihan of Killorglin AFC gave his reaction to the game to Jason O’Connor.

Classic FC Manager, Timmy Lynch told Jason O’Connor that his team are happy to get another crack at the title.