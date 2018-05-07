Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

U12 Girls Cup Quarter Final
Fenit play Inter Kenmare at 11.30
Kerry Name Team For Munster Minor Football Semi-Final
Kerry have named their team for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final. There’s one change to the side to face Cork, with David...
Kerry At Cork Today In Ladies Munster Minor Football Final
Kerry face Cork in Mallow today in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship Final. The decider gets underway at 3.30. The Kerry team: 1. SINEAD WARREN (RATHMORE) 2....
Kerry Team To Be Named Today For Munster Minor Football Semi-Final
Kerry will this lunchtime reveal their side for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final. The Kingdom host Cork tomorrow in the last four.
Time to Wake Up to Coastal Erosion – May 4th, 2018
Michael O’Shea of Malachy Walsh & Partners, Tralee has a background as a research engineer and has been involved with coastal erosion studies in...
Call from the Dáil – May 4th, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times Michael O’Regan returns for this week’s Call from the Dáil. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calldail4.mp3
Not Good Enough: Lack of Reassurance for Women with Cervical Cancer Fears – May...
Teresa previously had treatment for pre-cancerous cells following a smear test and is now regularly tested. She was told by her GP she’d have...