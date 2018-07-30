Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry U12 Football League in association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Div 1
Moyvane A 5-12 Emmets 4-6
Moyvane B 4-7 Emmets 5-22
Knock Brosna A 5-9 St.Senans 5-18
Knock Brosna B 2-4 St.Senans 5-20
Div 2
Bally Asdee 5-9 Finuge 5-14
Tarbert 5-13 Beale 1-6
County Minor Hurling League
Div 1B
Both games at 7.30
Ballyduff V Kilmoyley
Tralee Parnells V St Brendan’s
East Kerry U14 Football League sponsored by MD O’ Shea, Killarney
Games at 7
First names at home
Div 1 Final
Fossa v Glenflesk
Group A
Killarney Legion v Dr Crokes
Div 3 Final
Kenmare v Firies
Div 4 Final
Cordal-Scartaglin v Listry-Keel in Cordal
Group C playoff
Spa v Beaufort
North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 1 Rd 2
At 7 in Knocknagoshel
Knocknagoshel/Brosna/Duagh v Beale
South Kerry U14 Football League Final
At 7 in Derrynane
Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane take on St Michaels/Foilmore
There are two semi finals and two finals in The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U14s football competition this evening.
The Minor completion also starts this evening, with two games going ahead.
U14s Division 1 semi finals at 7
Kerins O’Rahillys host Ballymacelligott
Laune Rangers entertain Na Gaeil
U14s Finals; a double header in Austin Stacks Park
Div.4-Austin Stack B are up against Laune Rangers B at 6
Div 2-Milltown/Castlemaine play Ardfert at 7.30
Minor competition at 7
Div. 1
Austin Stacks welcome Churchill
Div. 2
Milltown/Castlemaine entertain John Mitchels