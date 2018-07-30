Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry U12 Football League in association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Div 1
Moyvane A 5-12 Emmets 4-6
Moyvane B 4-7 Emmets 5-22
Knock Brosna A 5-9 St.Senans 5-18
Knock Brosna B 2-4 St.Senans 5-20

Div 2
Bally Asdee 5-9 Finuge 5-14
Tarbert 5-13 Beale 1-6

County Minor Hurling League
Div 1B
Both games at 7.30
Ballyduff V Kilmoyley
Tralee Parnells V St Brendan’s



East Kerry U14 Football League sponsored by MD O’ Shea, Killarney
Games at 7
First names at home

Div 1 Final
Fossa v Glenflesk

Group A
Killarney Legion v Dr Crokes

Div 3 Final
Kenmare v Firies

Div 4 Final
Cordal-Scartaglin v Listry-Keel in Cordal

Group C playoff
Spa v Beaufort


North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 1 Rd 2
At 7 in Knocknagoshel
Knocknagoshel/Brosna/Duagh v Beale


South Kerry U14 Football League Final
At 7 in Derrynane
Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane take on St Michaels/Foilmore


There are two semi finals and two finals in The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U14s football competition this evening.

The Minor completion also starts this evening, with two games going ahead.

U14s Division 1 semi finals at 7
Kerins O’Rahillys host Ballymacelligott
Laune Rangers entertain Na Gaeil

U14s Finals; a double header in Austin Stacks Park
Div.4-Austin Stack B are up against Laune Rangers B at 6
Div 2-Milltown/Castlemaine play Ardfert at 7.30

Minor competition at 7
Div. 1
Austin Stacks welcome Churchill

Div. 2
Milltown/Castlemaine entertain John Mitchels

