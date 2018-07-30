Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry U12 Football League in association with McElligot Oil Asdee

Div 1

Moyvane A 5-12 Emmets 4-6

Moyvane B 4-7 Emmets 5-22

Knock Brosna A 5-9 St.Senans 5-18

Knock Brosna B 2-4 St.Senans 5-20

Div 2

Bally Asdee 5-9 Finuge 5-14

Tarbert 5-13 Beale 1-6

County Minor Hurling League

Div 1B

Both games at 7.30

Ballyduff V Kilmoyley

Tralee Parnells V St Brendan’s







East Kerry U14 Football League sponsored by MD O’ Shea, Killarney

Games at 7

First names at home

Div 1 Final

Fossa v Glenflesk

Group A

Killarney Legion v Dr Crokes

Div 3 Final

Kenmare v Firies

Div 4 Final

Cordal-Scartaglin v Listry-Keel in Cordal

Group C playoff

Spa v Beaufort



North Kerry Minor Football League

Division 1 Rd 2

At 7 in Knocknagoshel

Knocknagoshel/Brosna/Duagh v Beale



South Kerry U14 Football League Final

At 7 in Derrynane

Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane take on St Michaels/Foilmore



There are two semi finals and two finals in The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U14s football competition this evening.

The Minor completion also starts this evening, with two games going ahead.

U14s Division 1 semi finals at 7

Kerins O’Rahillys host Ballymacelligott

Laune Rangers entertain Na Gaeil

U14s Finals; a double header in Austin Stacks Park

Div.4-Austin Stack B are up against Laune Rangers B at 6

Div 2-Milltown/Castlemaine play Ardfert at 7.30

Minor competition at 7

Div. 1

Austin Stacks welcome Churchill

Div. 2

Milltown/Castlemaine entertain John Mitchels

