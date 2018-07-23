Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Hurling League
Div 1B
Kilmoyley V Lixnaw 7:30
North Kerry Minor Football League
Div 1
Beale home to Emmets at 7.30
The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under U14s football competition has reached the semi-finals stage, with four games going ahead at 7 this evening.
Division 2
Milltown/Castlemaine entertain An Ghaeltacht.
Ardfert welcome Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.
Division 3
Annascaul/Lispole host Castleisland Desmonds.
Division 4
Austin Stacks B are up against Kerins O’Rahillys B.
Division 1
Back game
Kerins O’Rahillys play Na Gaeil
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Division 4
Plate-Final
Dingle home to Ballymac @ 7
East Kerry U14 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney
Games @7
First named at home
Kilcummin v Glenflesk
Killarney Legion v Dr Crokes
Kilgarvan-Tuosist v Spa @Lauragh pitch
Currow v Gneeveguilla
Beaufort v Rathmore
North Kerry U14 Football League, sponsored by McElligot Oil Asdee
At 7.30
Div One Final
Knock Brosna Duagh v Moyvane in Listowel
Div Two Final
Finuge v St.Senans in Clounmacon