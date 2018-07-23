Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Hurling League

Div 1B

Kilmoyley V Lixnaw 7:30



North Kerry Minor Football League

Div 1

Beale home to Emmets at 7.30



The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under U14s football competition has reached the semi-finals stage, with four games going ahead at 7 this evening.

Division 2

Milltown/Castlemaine entertain An Ghaeltacht.

Ardfert welcome Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.





Division 3

Annascaul/Lispole host Castleisland Desmonds.

Division 4

Austin Stacks B are up against Kerins O’Rahillys B.

Division 1

Back game

Kerins O’Rahillys play Na Gaeil



North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12

Division 4

Plate-Final

Dingle home to Ballymac @ 7

East Kerry U14 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney

Games @7

First named at home

Kilcummin v Glenflesk

Killarney Legion v Dr Crokes

Kilgarvan-Tuosist v Spa @Lauragh pitch

Currow v Gneeveguilla

Beaufort v Rathmore

North Kerry U14 Football League, sponsored by McElligot Oil Asdee

At 7.30

Div One Final

Knock Brosna Duagh v Moyvane in Listowel

Div Two Final

Finuge v St.Senans in Clounmacon