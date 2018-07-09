Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Hurling League
Games at 7.30
Div 1A
Abbeydorney V Crotta O’Neill’s
Div 1B
St Brendan’s V Kilmoyley
Tralee Parnells V Lixnaw
The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U14s football competition
Round 4 at 7
Division 1.
Laune Rangers host Kerins O’Rahillys
Division 2.
Churchill entertain Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane
Ardfert welcome An Ghaeltacht
Division 3.
John Mitchel’s play Ballyheigue
Annascaul/Lispole are up against Dingle
Division 4.
Milltown/Castlemaine B entertain St Pat’s, Blennerville
Kerins O Rahilly’s B host Austin Stacks B
Laune Rangers B welcome Ballymacelligott B
East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Sheas Killarney
All games at 7
First named team at home
Group.A
Dr Crokes v Kilcummin
Fossa v Killarney Legion
Group B
Kenmare v Cordal/Scartaglin
Listry/Keel v Firies
Group C
Gneeveguilla v Kilgarvan-Tuosist
Rathmore v Spa
North Kerry U14 Football League in association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Games at 7.30
Div 1
Knock Brosna Duagh v Moyvane in Duagh
Div 2
Finuge v Beale
St.Senans v Bally Asdee