Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Hurling League
Games at 7.30
Div 1A
Abbeydorney V Crotta O’Neill’s

Div 1B
St Brendan’s V Kilmoyley
Tralee Parnells V Lixnaw

The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U14s football competition
Round 4 at 7


Division 1.
Laune Rangers host Kerins O’Rahillys

Division 2.
Churchill entertain Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane
Ardfert welcome An Ghaeltacht

Division 3.
John Mitchel’s play Ballyheigue
Annascaul/Lispole are up against Dingle

Division 4.
Milltown/Castlemaine B entertain St Pat’s, Blennerville
Kerins O Rahilly’s B host Austin Stacks B
Laune Rangers B welcome Ballymacelligott B

East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Sheas Killarney
All games at 7
First named team at home

Group.A
Dr Crokes v Kilcummin
Fossa v Killarney Legion

Group B
Kenmare v Cordal/Scartaglin
Listry/Keel v Firies

Group C
Gneeveguilla v Kilgarvan-Tuosist
Rathmore v Spa


North Kerry U14 Football League in association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Games at 7.30

Div 1
Knock Brosna Duagh v Moyvane in Duagh

Div 2
Finuge v Beale
St.Senans v Bally Asdee

