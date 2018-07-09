Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Hurling League

Games at 7.30

Div 1A

Abbeydorney V Crotta O’Neill’s

Div 1B

St Brendan’s V Kilmoyley

Tralee Parnells V Lixnaw



The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U14s football competition

Round 4 at 7





Division 1.

Laune Rangers host Kerins O’Rahillys

Division 2.

Churchill entertain Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

Ardfert welcome An Ghaeltacht

Division 3.

John Mitchel’s play Ballyheigue

Annascaul/Lispole are up against Dingle

Division 4.

Milltown/Castlemaine B entertain St Pat’s, Blennerville

Kerins O Rahilly’s B host Austin Stacks B

Laune Rangers B welcome Ballymacelligott B

East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Sheas Killarney

All games at 7

First named team at home

Group.A

Dr Crokes v Kilcummin

Fossa v Killarney Legion

Group B

Kenmare v Cordal/Scartaglin

Listry/Keel v Firies

Group C

Gneeveguilla v Kilgarvan-Tuosist

Rathmore v Spa



North Kerry U14 Football League in association with McElligot Oil Asdee

Games at 7.30

Div 1

Knock Brosna Duagh v Moyvane in Duagh

Div 2

Finuge v Beale

St.Senans v Bally Asdee

