Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Round 3 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14s football competition gets underway this evening, with games at 7 unless otherwise stated.
Division 1
Austin Stacks entertain Ballymacelligott

Division 2
Milltown Castlemaine host Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane
Churchill welcome Ardfert

Division 3
John Mitchel’s play Dingle
Castleisland Desmonds are up against Annascaul/Lispole.


Division 4 @ 6
Milltown/Castlemaine B host Kerins O Rahilly’s B

East Kerry U14 Football League
All games at 7
First named team at home

Group A

Kilcummin v Fossa
Dr Crokes v Glenflesk

Group B
Firies v Kenmare

Group C
Spa v Beaufort
Rathmore v Gneeveguilla

North Kerry U14 Football League
In association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1
Emmets v Ballyduff
Moyvane v Ballydonoghue

Div 2
Bally Asdee v Tarbert in Ballylongford
Beale v St.Senans

