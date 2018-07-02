Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Round 3 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14s football competition gets underway this evening, with games at 7 unless otherwise stated.
Division 1
Austin Stacks entertain Ballymacelligott
Division 2
Milltown Castlemaine host Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane
Churchill welcome Ardfert
Division 3
John Mitchel’s play Dingle
Castleisland Desmonds are up against Annascaul/Lispole.
Division 4 @ 6
Milltown/Castlemaine B host Kerins O Rahilly’s B
East Kerry U14 Football League
All games at 7
First named team at home
Group A
Kilcummin v Fossa
Dr Crokes v Glenflesk
Group B
Firies v Kenmare
Group C
Spa v Beaufort
Rathmore v Gneeveguilla
North Kerry U14 Football League
In association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1
Emmets v Ballyduff
Moyvane v Ballydonoghue
Div 2
Bally Asdee v Tarbert in Ballylongford
Beale v St.Senans