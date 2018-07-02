Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Round 3 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14s football competition gets underway this evening, with games at 7 unless otherwise stated.

Division 1

Austin Stacks entertain Ballymacelligott

Division 2

Milltown Castlemaine host Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

Churchill welcome Ardfert

Division 3

John Mitchel’s play Dingle

Castleisland Desmonds are up against Annascaul/Lispole.





Division 4 @ 6

Milltown/Castlemaine B host Kerins O Rahilly’s B

East Kerry U14 Football League

All games at 7

First named team at home

Group A

Kilcummin v Fossa

Dr Crokes v Glenflesk

Group B

Firies v Kenmare

Group C

Spa v Beaufort

Rathmore v Gneeveguilla

North Kerry U14 Football League

In association with McElligott Oil Asdee

Div 1

Emmets v Ballyduff

Moyvane v Ballydonoghue

Div 2

Bally Asdee v Tarbert in Ballylongford

Beale v St.Senans