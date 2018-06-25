Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Lixnaw 3-22 Abbeydorney 2-14
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Div 1A
Glenflesk 2.13 Austin Stacks 4.15
Div 1B
Glenflesk 4.15 Austin Stacks 3.04
Div 3A
Firies 5.05 Ballyduff 5.05
Na Gaeil 5.06 Spa 5.15
Div 3B
Firies 1.06 Ballyduff 5.20
Na Gaeil 4.09 Spa 5.12
Div 4A
Keel 5.31 An Ghaeltacht 2.11
Kerins O’Rahillys 2.07 Ardfert 5.12
Div 4B
Keel 5.31 An Ghaeltacht 1.01
Kerins O’Rahillys conceded to Ardfert
Div 5A
Duagh 5.25 St. Senan’s 5.12
Fossa 5.11 Annascaul Lispole 5.21
Div 5B
Duagh 4.09 St. Senan’s 3.07
Fossa 5.15 Annascaul Lispole 5.09
Div 8
Ballyheigue 1.07 Currow 5.15
Beale 3.10 Scartaglin 3.17
Div 9
Ballymac B 5.20 St. Pats Blennerville 1.02
Div 10
Legion B 5.17 Foilmore 5.12
St. Michael’s 1.10 Tousist 4.05
County Minor Hurling League
Games at 7.30
Div 1A
Crotta O’Neill’s V Ballyheigue/Causeway
Venue: Kilgarvan; Kenmare/Kilgarvan V Abbeydorney
Minor Hurling League Div 1B
Kilmoyley V Tralee Parnells
Lixnaw V Ballyduff
Round 2 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U14 football competition
All games at 7
Div 1.
Ballymacelligott host Na Gaeil
Austin Stacks welcome Laune Rangers.
Div 2.
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane take on Castlegregory
An Ghaeltacht play Churchill
Milltown Castlemaine entertain Ardfert
Div 3.
Castleisland Desmonds host John Mitchel’s
Div. 4
Ballymacelligott B play Milltown/Castlemaine B
Austin Stacks B host Laune Rangers B
St Pats, Blennerville take on Kerins O Rahilly’s B
East Region U14 Football League
All games at 7
First named team at home
Group A
Fossa v Dr Crokes
Group B
Listry/Keel v Kenmare
Group C
Kilgarvan-Tuosist v Rathmore
Gneeveguilla v Beaufort
Spa v Currow