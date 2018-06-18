Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Finals
Div 1, for the Donal Curtin Perpetual Cup
Southern Gaels 6-13 Austin Stacks 1-8
Div 3
Rathmore v Fossa; Fossa failed to show
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Div 1A
Kilcummin A 4.12 Rathmore A 4.21
Glenflesk A 5.19 Churchill A 2.08
Div 1B
Kilcummin B 1.08 Rathmore B 2.08
Glenflesk B 5.07 Churchill B 5.12
Div 2A
Milltown Castlemaine A 1.10 Moyvane 0.07
Div 2B
Milltown Castlemaine 5.09 Moyvane 3.06
Div 3A
Ballyduff A 1.10 Kenmare A 1.10
Spa A 5.22 Firies A 5.13
Div 3B
Ballyduff B 5.09 Kenmare B 4.08
Spa B 5.12 Firies B 3.05
Div 4A
Glenbeigh Glencar A 4.07 Ardfert A 5.10
An Ghaeltacht A 5.11 John MItchels 5.09
Kerins O’Rahillys A 5.10 Keel A 5.12
Div 4B
Glenbeigh Glencar B 5.08 Ardfert B 5.17
An Ghaeltacht B 5.24 John Mitchels B 0.03
Kerins O’Rahillys B 3.08 Keel B 5.21
Div 5A
St. Senans A 5.13 Fossa A 5.12
Annascaul Lispole A 5.12 Listowel Emmets A 3.10
Div 5B
St. Senans B 5.09 Fossa B 0.11
Annascaul Lispole B 5.15 Listowel Emmets B 4.10
Div 6A
Listry A 5.10 Sneem Derrynane A 3.10
Renard A 0.16 Beaufort A 2.18
Div 6B
Listry B 5.15 Sneem Derrynane B 3.01
Renard B 2.06 Beaufort B 5.32
Div 7
Castlegregory 3.05 Tarbert 5.24
Cordal 5.23 Dingle 5.07
Div 8
Scartaglin 4.15 Ballyheigue 4.08
Currow 5.17 Gneeveguilla 4.07
Beale 5.09 Laune Rangers B 5.13
Div 9
St. Marys Cahirciveen 5.23 Valentia 4.03
Finuge 5.06 St. Pats Blennerville 5.19
Cromane 2.12 Ballymacelligott B 3.15
Div 10
Kilgarvan 5.13 Legion B 4.05
St. Michaels 1.07 Skellig Rangers 2.12
Div 11
Ballydonoghue 5.05 Templenoe 5.15
Round 1 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14s football competition gets underway this evening.
All games at 7.
Div 1.
Na Gaeil host Laune Rangers.
Div 2.
Ardfert entertain Castlegregory
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane welcome An Ghaeltacht
Churchill play Milltown Castlemaine
Div 3.
Annascaul/Lispole entertain John Mitchel’s
Ballyheigue welcome Castleisland Desmonds
Div. 4
Ballymacelligott B play St Pats, Blennerville
Laune Rangers B host Kerins O Rahilly’s B
North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League
Lixnaw home to Ballyduff @ 6.30
County Senior Hurling League Division 2
First named at home
Lixnaw v Causeway @ 7.30
Lady’s Walk v Crotta @ 7.30
Dr Crokes v Ballyheigue @ 8.00