Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Division 1A
Laune Rangers 5.19 Kilcummin 4.08
Churchill 1.12 Austin Stacks 5.18
Division 1B
Laune Rangers C 5.16 Kicummin B 5.03
Churchill B 0.10 Austin Stacks C 5.12
Division 3A
Firies 3.08 Na Gaeil 5.09
Division 3B
Firies B 3.09 Na Gaeil B 3.07
Division 4A
Glenbeigh Glencar 4.12 Kerins O’Rahillys 5.18
Ardfert 5.24 An Ghaeltacht 4.12
Keel defeated John Mitchels
Division 4B
Glenbeigh Glencar B 5.12 Kerins O’Rahillys B 4.03
Ardfert B 5.09 An Ghaeltacht B 5.12
Keel B 3.21 John Mitchels B 3.08
Division 6A
Knocknagoshel Brosna 5.08 Renard 4.07
Division 6B
Knocknagoshel Brosna B defeated Renard B
Division 7
Tarbert 5.17 Cordal 1.07
Dingle 1.11 Castleisland Desmonds 5.19
Division 8
Laune Rangers B 5.05 Ballyheigue 5.12
Currow 5.16 Scartaglin 3.10
Division 9
Finuge 3.19 Cromane 5.18
Valentia 3.02 Ballymacelligott B 5.22
St. Marys Cahirciveen 5.14 St. Pats Blennerville 4.07
Division 10
Tousist 2.11 Kilgarvan 3.05
Legion B 5.12 Skellig Rangers 5.14
Foilmore 3.04 St. Michaels 4.14
Division 11
Templenoe 5.17 Dromid Pearces 5.10
Waterville 5.17 Ballydonoghue 4.06
The Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League
Div 5 semi finals at 7
Southern Gaels B v Currow in Waterville
Kilcummin v Legion in Kilcummin
Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship
At 7 in Duagh
Feale Rangers v Eoghan Ruadh
County Junior Football League
Group 4
Lispole V Listowel Emmets 7:00
An Ghaeltacht V Ardfert 7:30
There’s an East Kerry Coiste Na nOg meeting tonight at the Killarney Legion Clubhouse at 9.