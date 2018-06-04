Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U12
Div 1
Southern Gaels v Austin Stacks @ 4 in Renard
Cromane v Milltown/Listry @ 5
Div 3
Kilcummin v Na Gaeil @ 7
Div 4
Southern Gaels B v Austin Stacks B @ 5 in Renard
Legion v Moyvane @ 5
U14
Div 1
Austin Stacks V Cromane/Spa @ 7
Comórtas Poc Fada Ciarraí, the county long puck hurling competition, will take place over a course on Kerryhead Mountain today, at 1 o’clock.
One competitor from each hurling club will participate in the senior & under 16 hurling sections.