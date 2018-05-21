Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Abbeydorney 1-18 St Brendan’s 1-15

Crotta O’Neill’s V Ballyduff at 7

Kilmoyley V Causeway at 7

Lixnaw V Ballyheigue V Lixnaw at 8

The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues

U14

Division 1

Abbeydorney 2-2 Firies 0-2





Division 3

Rathmore 3-4 Fossa 1-12

Division 4

Moyvane 3-7 Miltown Listry 3-8

Division 5

Kilcummin 3-15 Currow 2-3

U12

Division 5

Annascaul 1-3 Duagh 6-11

Fires 8-9 Castlegregory 4-5

U16

Division 2

Firies V Legion at 7.30

Division 3

Beaufort V Glenflesk at 7

Miltown Listry V Scartaglen at 6.30 in Listry

Division 4

Castlegregory V Dingle at 6.30

U14

Division 6

Churchill V Dingle at 7 in Spa



East Region U16 Football, sponsored M D. O’ Sheas Killarney

Division 6 Final

Templenoe/Sneem-Derrynane 4-12 Beaufort 2-09

All games at 7, first named at home unless stated

Div 1-Dr Crokes v Rathmore

Div 2-Kenmare v Killarney Legion

Div 4-Fossa v Kilgarvan-Tuosist, Venue Gneeveguilla

Div 5-Kilcummin v Gneeveguilla, Venue Spa

County Junior Football League

Group 8

Duagh V Tarbert at 7.30

Austin Stacks and Castlegregory tonight contest the Division 1 U16s Final in The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region football competition.

The game is on in St. Pat’s at 7.

There will be a North Kerry Ladies Football meeting tonight, in the Kerins O’Rahillys club, Tralee at 8.