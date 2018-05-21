Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Abbeydorney 1-18 St Brendan’s 1-15
Crotta O’Neill’s V Ballyduff at 7
Kilmoyley V Causeway at 7
Lixnaw V Ballyheigue V Lixnaw at 8
The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U14
Division 1
Abbeydorney 2-2 Firies 0-2
Division 3
Rathmore 3-4 Fossa 1-12
Division 4
Moyvane 3-7 Miltown Listry 3-8
Division 5
Kilcummin 3-15 Currow 2-3
U12
Division 5
Annascaul 1-3 Duagh 6-11
Fires 8-9 Castlegregory 4-5
U16
Division 2
Firies V Legion at 7.30
Division 3
Beaufort V Glenflesk at 7
Miltown Listry V Scartaglen at 6.30 in Listry
Division 4
Castlegregory V Dingle at 6.30
U14
Division 6
Churchill V Dingle at 7 in Spa
East Region U16 Football, sponsored M D. O’ Sheas Killarney
Division 6 Final
Templenoe/Sneem-Derrynane 4-12 Beaufort 2-09
All games at 7, first named at home unless stated
Div 1-Dr Crokes v Rathmore
Div 2-Kenmare v Killarney Legion
Div 4-Fossa v Kilgarvan-Tuosist, Venue Gneeveguilla
Div 5-Kilcummin v Gneeveguilla, Venue Spa
County Junior Football League
Group 8
Duagh V Tarbert at 7.30
Austin Stacks and Castlegregory tonight contest the Division 1 U16s Final in The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region football competition.
The game is on in St. Pat’s at 7.
There will be a North Kerry Ladies Football meeting tonight, in the Kerins O’Rahillys club, Tralee at 8.