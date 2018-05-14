Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Co. Under 16 hurling league, Division 1 Semi-final at Austin Stack Park
Ballyduff 0–19 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2–05
Ballyduff will now meet Abbeydorney in the Final.
Ladies Football
Rhyno Quality Feeds County League Div 1
Inbhear Sceine Gaels B 2-02 Na Gaeil 1-11
Beaufort 3-11 Castleisland Desmonds 6-11
Rhyno Quality Feeds County League Div 2
Corca Dhuibhne 3-25 Finuge-St Senans 4-06
Dr Crokes v Kilcummin – Conceded by Kilcummin
Rhyno Quality Feeds County League Div 3
Laune Rangers 3-17 Currow 4-04
Milltown-Listry 4-9 Fossa 2-10
John Mitchells v Listowel Emmetts – Conceded by John Mitchells
Rhyno Quality Feeds County League Div 4
Glenflesk 2-12 Annascaul/Castlegregory 2-05
Clounmacon/Moyvane v Kerins O Rahillys/St Pats – Conceded by Kerins O Rahillys/St Pats
Dingle 1-08 Abbeydorney 5-07
Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel U14 County League
Division 1
ISG 3-05 Firies 1-09
Division 3
Dr Crokes 3-11 Laune Rangers 3-07
Division 4
Na Gaeil 1-05 Kerins O Rahillys 4-10
Division 5
Glenflesk 1-05 Kilcummin 4-12
Currow 0-03 Legion 7-06
Division 6
St Pats Blennerville 2-04 Annascaul/Castlegregory 7-06
Fixtures
U16 East Region sponsored by M D O’Sheas Killarney
Div 3 Final
Listry-Keel v Currow at Kilcummin at 7:30pm (Extra time if necessary)
Div 2 Play-off semi final
Killarney Legion v Firies at 7pm at Direen (Extra time if necessary)
The winner will play Kenmare in final on Monday 21st at Kenmare
Kilgarvan-Tuosist v Gneeveguilla at 7pm
Templenoe v Glenflesk at 7pm
Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel U/14 County League
Division 1
Austin Stacks v Abbeydorney at 7pm
Division 4
Scartaglin v Miltown/Listry at 6.30pm
The Rose Hotel U/16 County League
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds v Cromane at 7pm