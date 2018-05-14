Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Lee Strand Co. Under 16 hurling league, Division 1 Semi-final at Austin Stack Park
Ballyduff 0–19 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2–05

Ballyduff will now meet Abbeydorney in the Final.

Ladies Football

Rhyno Quality Feeds County League Div 1
Inbhear Sceine Gaels B 2-02 Na Gaeil 1-11
Beaufort 3-11 Castleisland Desmonds 6-11

Rhyno Quality Feeds County League Div 2
Corca Dhuibhne 3-25 Finuge-St Senans 4-06
Dr Crokes v Kilcummin – Conceded by Kilcummin

Rhyno Quality Feeds County League Div 3
Laune Rangers 3-17 Currow 4-04
Milltown-Listry 4-9 Fossa 2-10
John Mitchells v Listowel Emmetts – Conceded by John Mitchells

Rhyno Quality Feeds County League Div 4
Glenflesk 2-12 Annascaul/Castlegregory 2-05
Clounmacon/Moyvane v Kerins O Rahillys/St Pats – Conceded by Kerins O Rahillys/St Pats
Dingle 1-08 Abbeydorney 5-07

Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel U14 County League
Division 1
ISG 3-05 Firies 1-09

Division 3
Dr Crokes 3-11 Laune Rangers 3-07

Division 4
Na Gaeil 1-05 Kerins O Rahillys 4-10

Division 5
Glenflesk 1-05 Kilcummin 4-12
Currow 0-03 Legion 7-06

Division 6
St Pats Blennerville 2-04 Annascaul/Castlegregory 7-06

Fixtures

U16 East Region sponsored by M D O’Sheas Killarney
Div 3 Final
Listry-Keel v Currow at Kilcummin at 7:30pm (Extra time if necessary)

Div 2 Play-off semi final
Killarney Legion v Firies at 7pm at Direen (Extra time if necessary)

The winner will play Kenmare in final on Monday 21st at Kenmare

Kilgarvan-Tuosist v Gneeveguilla at 7pm
Templenoe v Glenflesk at 7pm

Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel U/14 County League
Division 1
Austin Stacks v Abbeydorney at 7pm

Division 4
Scartaglin v Miltown/Listry at 6.30pm

The Rose Hotel U/16 County League
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds v Cromane at 7pm

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR