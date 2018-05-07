Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League
Division 1
Cromane/Spa 3-6 ISG 2-6
Division 5
Legion 2-4 Southern Gaels B 1-7
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Division 3A
Moyvane 5.04 Milltown Castlemaine 5.10
An Ghaeltacht 2.06 Firies 5.14
Division 3B
Moyvane 4.13 Milltown Castlemaine 4.13
An Ghaeltacht 5.11 Firies 5.06
Division 4A
Spa 4.13 Keel 4.08
Division 4B
Spa 5.17 Keel 1.10
Division 5A
Glenbeigh Glencar 5.21 Renard 4.05
John Mitchels 3.12 Fossa 5.10
Division 5B
Glenbeigh Glencar 4.15 Renard 5.04
John Mitchels 5.08 Fossa 5.07
Division 6A
Knocknagoshel Brosna 4.04 Annsacaul Lispole 5.17
Division 6B
Knocknagoshel Brosna 5.19 Annascaul Lispole 3.02
Division 7
Castleisland Desmonds 5.24 Castlegregory 3.08
Division 8
Ballymacelligott B 3.06 Tarbert 4.09
Finuge 5.11 Beale 5.21
Division 9
Asdee Ballylongford 3.08 Ballydonoghue 5.09
Scartaglin 3.04 Ballyheigue 5.09
St. Pat’s Blennerville 3.10 Austin Stacks B 5.06
Division 10
Valentia 5.13 Foilmore 2.07
North Kerry Minor Hurling “B” Championship Semi Final
Tralee Parnells 0.15 Lixnaw 2.10
All 3 Féile na nGael Under 14 hurling finals go ahead today in Abbeydorney
@ 2; ‘C’ Final – South Kerry v Tralee Parnell’s
@ 3; ‘B’ Final – Ballyheigue v Lixnaw
@ 4; ‘A’ Final – Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Ballyduff
East Kerry U16 Football League, sponsored by M D O’Shea Killarney
Games at 7
Dr Crokes v Kenmare
Killarney Legion v Firies
Beaufort v Cordal-Scartaglin
Kilcummin v Fossa
Glenflesk v Kilgarvan-Tuosist
Spa v Currow
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16s Football Competition
Division 3 Final
Castleisland Desmonds meet John Mitchels in Ballymacelligott at 4
Division 1 Semi Finals at 7
Na Gaeil host Castlegregory
Austin Stacks welcome Laune Rangers
Division 2 Semi Finals at 7
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane entertain Kerins O’Rahillys
Churchill are up against Ardfert