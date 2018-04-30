Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U12 Football League

Div 1A

Laune Rangers 5.09 Rathmore 4.08

Div 1B

Laune Rangers 4.08 Rathmore 5.10

Div 2A

Glenflesk 5.13 Kenmare 2.06

Div 2B

Glenflesk 5.06 Kenmare 5.19

Div 3A

Firies 4.06 Milltown Castlemaine 2.08

Kerins O’Rahillys 4.15 An Ghaeltacht 5.11

Div 3B

Firies 3.12 Milltown Castlemaine 3.08

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5.08 An Ghaeltacht 3.05

Div 5A

Glenbeigh Glencar 5.04 John Mitchels 5.04

Div 5B

Glenbeigh Glencar 2.07 John Mitchels 3.14

Div 6A

Annascaul Lispole 4.10 Duagh 2.13

Beaufort 5.20 Knocknagoshel Brosna 5.15

Div 6B

Duagh defeated Annascaul Lispole

Beaufort 5.17 Knocknagoshel Brosna 1.07

Div 7

Legion B 1.07 Castleisland Desmonds 5.22

Castlegregory 5.22 Gneeveguilla 5.08

Dingle 4.12 Cordal 5.11

Div 8

Beale 4.17 Currow 5.08

Tarbert defeated Finuge

Div 9

St. Pats Blennerville 5.14 Asdee Ballylongford 2.05

Ballyheigue 3.11 Ballydonoghue 3.04

Scartaglen 5.10 Austin Stacks B 4.08

Div 10

Laune Rangers B 2.04 Valentia 3.11

Foilmore 5.18 Dromid Pearces 3.06

Div 11

Tousist 5.13 St Michael’s 5.13

Kilgarvan 5.02 Skellig Rangers 5.07



East Kerry U16 Football League sponsored by MD O’Shea’s

Games at 7, first named at home

Glenflesk v Spa

Fossa v Cordal-Scartaglin

Kenmare v Rathmore

Games at 7 unless stated

Div 2A and 2B

Ballyduff v Legion

Div 10

Sneem Derrynane v St. Marys Cahirciveen at 6.30



Lee Strand County U14 Football League

Div 8

Dromid Waterville v Skellig Rangers Valentia at 7

North Kerry U16 Football League

Div 2 semi-final in Ballylongford

Beale v Moyvane Tarbert at 6.45



Central Region U16 Football Competition

Games at 7

Division 1

An Ghaeltacht v Castlegregory

Ballymacelligott v Austin Stacks

Division 2

Churchill v Kerins O’Rahillys

Division 3 Semi-Finals:

Castleisland Desmonds v Milltown/Castlemaine

John Mitchels’s v St. Pat’s Blennerville

