Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Div 1A
Laune Rangers 5.09 Rathmore 4.08
Div 1B
Laune Rangers 4.08 Rathmore 5.10
Div 2A
Glenflesk 5.13 Kenmare 2.06
Div 2B
Glenflesk 5.06 Kenmare 5.19
Div 3A
Firies 4.06 Milltown Castlemaine 2.08
Kerins O’Rahillys 4.15 An Ghaeltacht 5.11
Div 3B
Firies 3.12 Milltown Castlemaine 3.08
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5.08 An Ghaeltacht 3.05
Div 5A
Glenbeigh Glencar 5.04 John Mitchels 5.04
Div 5B
Glenbeigh Glencar 2.07 John Mitchels 3.14
Div 6A
Annascaul Lispole 4.10 Duagh 2.13
Beaufort 5.20 Knocknagoshel Brosna 5.15
Div 6B
Duagh defeated Annascaul Lispole
Beaufort 5.17 Knocknagoshel Brosna 1.07
Div 7
Legion B 1.07 Castleisland Desmonds 5.22
Castlegregory 5.22 Gneeveguilla 5.08
Dingle 4.12 Cordal 5.11
Div 8
Beale 4.17 Currow 5.08
Tarbert defeated Finuge
Div 9
St. Pats Blennerville 5.14 Asdee Ballylongford 2.05
Ballyheigue 3.11 Ballydonoghue 3.04
Scartaglen 5.10 Austin Stacks B 4.08
Div 10
Laune Rangers B 2.04 Valentia 3.11
Foilmore 5.18 Dromid Pearces 3.06
Div 11
Tousist 5.13 St Michael’s 5.13
Kilgarvan 5.02 Skellig Rangers 5.07
East Kerry U16 Football League sponsored by MD O’Shea’s
Games at 7, first named at home
Glenflesk v Spa
Fossa v Cordal-Scartaglin
Kenmare v Rathmore
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Games at 7 unless stated
Div 2A and 2B
Ballyduff v Legion
Div 10
Sneem Derrynane v St. Marys Cahirciveen at 6.30
Lee Strand County U14 Football League
Div 8
Dromid Waterville v Skellig Rangers Valentia at 7
North Kerry U16 Football League
Div 2 semi-final in Ballylongford
Beale v Moyvane Tarbert at 6.45
Central Region U16 Football Competition
Games at 7
Division 1
An Ghaeltacht v Castlegregory
Ballymacelligott v Austin Stacks
Division 2
Churchill v Kerins O’Rahillys
Division 3 Semi-Finals:
Castleisland Desmonds v Milltown/Castlemaine
John Mitchels’s v St. Pat’s Blennerville
