Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand U-12 County Football League
Division 1A
Kilcummin A 5.11 Ballymacelligott A 3.05
Division 1B
Kilcummin B 3.05 Ballymacelligott C 2.05
Division 2A
Kenmare A 5.07 Churchill A 1.17
Ballyduff A 2.01 Glenflesk A 4.15
Division 2B
Kenmare B 5.05 Churchill B 1.06
Ballyduff B 5.08 Glenflesk B 2.07
Division 3A
Firies 5.05 Kerins O’Rahillys 5.07
An Ghaeltacht A 2.09 Moyvane A 4.10
Division 3B
Firies 5.22 Kerins O’Rahillys 1.04
An Ghaeltacht B 5.06 v Moyvane B 5.14
Division 4A
Listowel Emmetts 2.10 Keel 5.08
Ardfert A 1.12 Spa A 3.17
Division 4B
Listowel Emmets B 4.04 Keel B 5.09
Ardfert B 4.14 Spa B 3.03
Division 5A
St. Senan’s A 5.13 Fossa 5.05
Renard A 2.05 John Mitchels A 1.11
Division 5B
St. Senan’s B 5.14 Fossa 5.13
Renard B 1.10 John Mitchels B 2.10
Division 6A
Annascaul Lispole 4.06 Beaufort 3.09
Duagh A 5.12 Listry A 3.09
Division 6B
Duagh B 5.11 Listry B 5.06
Annascaul Lispole 4.08 Beaufort 5.11
Division 7
Cordal 2.06 Castleisland Desmonds 5.21
Gneeveguilla 5.14 Legion B 5.13
Dingle 2.07 Castlegregory 5.12
Division 8
Cromane 5.17 Finuge 2.06
Currow 2.13 Ballymacelligott B 2.08
Beale 3.08 Tarbert 5.19
Division 9
Ballydonoghue 4.10 Scartaglin 5.17
Asdee Ballylongford 3.03 Austin Stacks B 5.19
St. Pats Blennerville 5.10 Ballyheigue 5.07
Division 10
Sneem Derrynane 1.13 Foilmore 5.05
Valentia St Mary’s Cahirciveen
Laune Rangers B 5.12 Dromid Pearces 1.04
Division 11
Templenoe 5.12 v St. Michael’s 5.23
Division 1A and 1B at 7
Rathmore A and B v Dr. Crokes A and B
Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Division 5
Spa v Ballyheigue at 7
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 4
Dingle 1-00 Austin Stacks 1-10
Annascaul v Churchill @ 6-45
North Kerry Minor Hurling League
Round 2 Division 2
Ballyduff 1.07 Tralee Parnell’s 1.10
U14A Feile Camogie Final
Causeway V Cillard at 7 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee
Round 4 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16 Football Competition
All games at 7
Division 1
Castlegregory entertain Na Gaeil
Laune Rangers welcome An Ghaeltacht
Ballymacelligott play Austin Stacks
Division 2
Churchill take on Kerins O’Rahillys
Ardfert are up against Annascaul/Lispole
Division 3
Castleisland Desmonds entertain Milltown/Castlemaine
Dingle welcome St. Pats
North Kerry U16 Football League
Games at 7
Div One semi-final
Ballyduff v Emmets at Coolard
Div 2 semi-final
Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue v Finuge at Ballybunion
East Kerry U16 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney
First named at home, matches at 7
Firies v Dr Crokes
Kenmare v Rathmore
Gneeveguilla v Currow
Templenoe v Kilgarvan-Tuosist
Kilcummin v Listry-Keel
Fossa v Cordal-Scartaglin