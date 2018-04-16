Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand U-12 County Football League

Division 1A

Kilcummin A 5.11 Ballymacelligott A 3.05

Division 1B

Kilcummin B 3.05 Ballymacelligott C 2.05

Division 2A

Kenmare A 5.07 Churchill A 1.17

Ballyduff A 2.01 Glenflesk A 4.15

Division 2B

Kenmare B 5.05 Churchill B 1.06

Ballyduff B 5.08 Glenflesk B 2.07

Division 3A

Firies 5.05 Kerins O’Rahillys 5.07

An Ghaeltacht A 2.09 Moyvane A 4.10

Division 3B

Firies 5.22 Kerins O’Rahillys 1.04

An Ghaeltacht B 5.06 v Moyvane B 5.14

Division 4A

Listowel Emmetts 2.10 Keel 5.08

Ardfert A 1.12 Spa A 3.17

Division 4B

Listowel Emmets B 4.04 Keel B 5.09

Ardfert B 4.14 Spa B 3.03

Division 5A

St. Senan’s A 5.13 Fossa 5.05

Renard A 2.05 John Mitchels A 1.11

Division 5B

St. Senan’s B 5.14 Fossa 5.13

Renard B 1.10 John Mitchels B 2.10

Division 6A

Annascaul Lispole 4.06 Beaufort 3.09

Duagh A 5.12 Listry A 3.09

Division 6B

Duagh B 5.11 Listry B 5.06

Annascaul Lispole 4.08 Beaufort 5.11

Division 7

Cordal 2.06 Castleisland Desmonds 5.21

Gneeveguilla 5.14 Legion B 5.13

Dingle 2.07 Castlegregory 5.12

Division 8

Cromane 5.17 Finuge 2.06

Currow 2.13 Ballymacelligott B 2.08

Beale 3.08 Tarbert 5.19

Division 9

Ballydonoghue 4.10 Scartaglin 5.17

Asdee Ballylongford 3.03 Austin Stacks B 5.19

St. Pats Blennerville 5.10 Ballyheigue 5.07

Division 10

Sneem Derrynane 1.13 Foilmore 5.05

Valentia St Mary’s Cahirciveen

Laune Rangers B 5.12 Dromid Pearces 1.04

Division 11

Templenoe 5.12 v St. Michael’s 5.23

Division 1A and 1B at 7

Rathmore A and B v Dr. Crokes A and B

Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Division 5

Spa v Ballyheigue at 7

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 4

Dingle 1-00 Austin Stacks 1-10

Annascaul v Churchill @ 6-45



North Kerry Minor Hurling League

Round 2 Division 2

Ballyduff 1.07 Tralee Parnell’s 1.10





U14A Feile Camogie Final

Causeway V Cillard at 7 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee

Round 4 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16 Football Competition

All games at 7

Division 1

Castlegregory entertain Na Gaeil

Laune Rangers welcome An Ghaeltacht

Ballymacelligott play Austin Stacks

Division 2

Churchill take on Kerins O’Rahillys

Ardfert are up against Annascaul/Lispole

Division 3

Castleisland Desmonds entertain Milltown/Castlemaine

Dingle welcome St. Pats



North Kerry U16 Football League

Games at 7

Div One semi-final

Ballyduff v Emmets at Coolard

Div 2 semi-final

Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue v Finuge at Ballybunion



East Kerry U16 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney

First named at home, matches at 7

Firies v Dr Crokes

Kenmare v Rathmore

Gneeveguilla v Currow

Templenoe v Kilgarvan-Tuosist

Kilcummin v Listry-Keel

Fossa v Cordal-Scartaglin

