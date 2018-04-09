Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

All Ireland 40×20 Junior A Handball Doubles Final

Jack O’Shea and Rory O’Connor, Glenbeigh beat Gaelon Riordan and Barry McWilliams, Wexford 4-21, 21-17, 21-12.

Lee Strand County U16 Hurling League

Division 1

Ballyheigue 2-10 Crotta 1-5

Lee Strand County U12 Football League

Division 1A

Killcummin 1.03 Austin Stacks 5.09

Dr. Crokes 5.07 Laune Rangers 5.13

Division 1B

Kilcummin 1.07 Austin Stacks 5.15

Dr. Crokes 5.17 Laune Rangers 5.14

Division 2A

Legion 5.15 Kenmare 4.12

Churchill 5.09 Glenflesk 5.10

Division 2B

Legion 5.05 Kenmare 5.15

Churchill 2.10 Glenflesk 2.09

Division 3A

Milltown Castlemaine 2.15 Kerins O’Rahillys 2.07

Moyvane 1.10 Firies 1.02

Division 3B

Milltown Castlemaine 5.13 Kerins O’Rahillys 3.04

Moyvane 5.02 Firies 5.10

Division 4A

Ardfert 3.06 Listowel Emmetts 2.05

Division 4B

Ardfert 3.11 Listowel Emmetts 3.06

Division 6A

Listry 3.11 Annsacaul Lispole 5.06

Knocknagoshel Brosna 4.03 Duagh 5.05

Division 6B

Listry 5.14 Annascaul Lispole 4.03

Knocknagoshel Brosna 3.06 Duagh 3.05

Division 7

Dingle 5.16 Legion B 2.02

Castleisland Desmonds 5.12 Gneeveguilla 2.08

Castlegregory 5.09 Cordal 2.11

Division 8

Tarbert 5.14 Currow 0.06

Finuge 4.04 Ballymac B 2.14

Beale 2.11 Cromane 5.11



Division 9

Ballyheigue 5.23 Asdee Ballylongford 0.02

Austin Stacks B 4.15 Ballydonoghue 1.00

Division 10

Sneem Derrynane 5.08 Laune Rangers B 2.08

Division 11

Tousist 5.07 Skellig Rangers 5.19

Templenoe 5.06 Kilgarvan 5.14



The Community Centre in Glenbeigh last night hosted the second of the Scor na bPaisti County semi finals, where the participants from South of the County took part; East Kerry, Kenmare District, Mid Kerry and South Kerry. The following went through to the County Finals on Sunday April 22nd in the Community Centre, Foilmore with a starting time of 2.

Figure Dancing

Dromid Pearses, South Kerry Board

Glenflesk, East Kerry Board

Laune Rangers, Mid Kerry Board

Solo Singing

Laura Power, Firies, East Kerry Board and Ellen O Sullivan, Foilmore, South Kerry Board

Recitation

Anne Devlin, Legion, East Kerry Board and Fiontan O Suilleabhain, Renard, South Kerry Board

Ballad Group

Glenflesk, East Kerry Board

Waterville, South Kerry Board

Sean Nos Dancing

Sean O Keeffe, Gnevguilla, East Kerry Board and Sean Kissane, Beaufort, Mid Kerry Board

Leiriu

Reenard, South Kerry Board

Instrumental Music

Kilcummin East Kerry Board and Glenbeigh/Glencar, Mid Kerry Board.

Set Dancing

Spa, East Kerry Board

Dromid Pearses, South Kerry Board.

Round 3 of the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16s football competition gets underway this evening at 7.

Division 1

Laune Rangers host Castlegregory

Ballymacelligott welcome An Ghaeltacht

Austin Stacks play Na Gaeil

Division 2

Churchill entertain Annascaul/Lispole

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane are up against Ardfert

Division 3

Castleisland Desmonds host St. Pats Blennerville

John Mitchels entertain Milltown/Castlemaine



East Kerry U16 Football, sponsored by MD O’Shea’s Killarney

First named at home, with all games at 6:30

Killarney Legion v Rathmore

Firies v Kenmare

Spa v Templenoe

Fossa v Listry-Keel

2 games are off;

Currow v Kilgarvan-Tuosist

Gneeveguilla v Glenflesk

North Kerry U16 Football League

Games at 6.45

Div 1A

Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue v St Senans in Coolard

Emmets v Moyvane Tarbert

Div 1B

Knock Bronsa Duagh v Beale in Duagh

Ballyduff v Finuge

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12

Division 1: Castleisland Desmonds v Ballymac @ 7

Lee Strand County U12 Football League

Division 4A and 4B at 7

Keel A and B v Na Gaeil A and B

Division 10

St Mary’s Cahirciveen v Foilmore at 6



Lee Strand County U14 Football League

Division 5

Ballyheigue v Ballydonoghue at 6.45

Division 9

Ballymacelligott B v Dr. Crokes B