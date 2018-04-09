Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

All Ireland 40×20 Junior A Handball Doubles Final
Jack O’Shea and Rory O’Connor, Glenbeigh beat Gaelon Riordan and Barry McWilliams, Wexford 4-21, 21-17, 21-12.
Lee Strand County U16 Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyheigue 2-10 Crotta 1-5
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Division 1A
Killcummin 1.03 Austin Stacks 5.09
Dr. Crokes 5.07 Laune Rangers 5.13
Division 1B
Kilcummin 1.07 Austin Stacks 5.15
Dr. Crokes 5.17 Laune Rangers 5.14
Division 2A
Legion 5.15 Kenmare 4.12
Churchill 5.09 Glenflesk 5.10
Division 2B
Legion 5.05 Kenmare 5.15
Churchill 2.10 Glenflesk 2.09
Division 3A
Milltown Castlemaine 2.15 Kerins O’Rahillys 2.07
Moyvane 1.10 Firies 1.02
Division 3B
Milltown Castlemaine 5.13 Kerins O’Rahillys 3.04
Moyvane 5.02 Firies 5.10
Division 4A
Ardfert 3.06 Listowel Emmetts 2.05
Division 4B
Ardfert 3.11 Listowel Emmetts 3.06
Division 6A
Listry 3.11 Annsacaul Lispole 5.06
Knocknagoshel Brosna 4.03 Duagh 5.05
Division 6B
Listry 5.14 Annascaul Lispole 4.03
Knocknagoshel Brosna 3.06 Duagh 3.05
Division 7
Dingle 5.16 Legion B 2.02
Castleisland Desmonds 5.12 Gneeveguilla 2.08
Castlegregory 5.09 Cordal 2.11
Division 8
Tarbert 5.14 Currow 0.06
Finuge 4.04 Ballymac B 2.14
Beale 2.11 Cromane 5.11
Division 9
Ballyheigue 5.23 Asdee Ballylongford 0.02
Austin Stacks B 4.15 Ballydonoghue 1.00
Division 10
Sneem Derrynane 5.08 Laune Rangers B 2.08
Division 11
Tousist 5.07 Skellig Rangers 5.19
Templenoe 5.06 Kilgarvan 5.14
The Community Centre in Glenbeigh last night hosted the second of the Scor na bPaisti County semi finals, where the participants from South of the County took part; East Kerry, Kenmare District, Mid Kerry and South Kerry. The following went through to the County Finals on Sunday April 22nd in the Community Centre, Foilmore with a starting time of 2.
Figure Dancing
Dromid Pearses, South Kerry Board
Glenflesk, East Kerry Board
Laune Rangers, Mid Kerry Board
Solo Singing
Laura Power, Firies, East Kerry Board and Ellen O Sullivan, Foilmore, South Kerry Board
Recitation
Anne Devlin, Legion, East Kerry Board and Fiontan O Suilleabhain, Renard, South Kerry Board
Ballad Group
Glenflesk, East Kerry Board
Waterville, South Kerry Board
Sean Nos Dancing
Sean O Keeffe, Gnevguilla, East Kerry Board and Sean Kissane, Beaufort, Mid Kerry Board
Leiriu
Reenard, South Kerry Board
Instrumental Music
Kilcummin East Kerry Board and Glenbeigh/Glencar, Mid Kerry Board.
Set Dancing
Spa, East Kerry Board
Dromid Pearses, South Kerry Board.
Round 3 of the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16s football competition gets underway this evening at 7.
Division 1
Laune Rangers host Castlegregory
Ballymacelligott welcome An Ghaeltacht
Austin Stacks play Na Gaeil
Division 2
Churchill entertain Annascaul/Lispole
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane are up against Ardfert
Division 3
Castleisland Desmonds host St. Pats Blennerville
John Mitchels entertain Milltown/Castlemaine
East Kerry U16 Football, sponsored by MD O’Shea’s Killarney
First named at home, with all games at 6:30
Killarney Legion v Rathmore
Firies v Kenmare
Spa v Templenoe
Fossa v Listry-Keel
2 games are off;
Currow v Kilgarvan-Tuosist
Gneeveguilla v Glenflesk
North Kerry U16 Football League
Games at 6.45
Div 1A
Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue v St Senans in Coolard
Emmets v Moyvane Tarbert
Div 1B
Knock Bronsa Duagh v Beale in Duagh
Ballyduff v Finuge
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12
Division 1: Castleisland Desmonds v Ballymac @ 7
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Division 4A and 4B at 7
Keel A and B v Na Gaeil A and B
Division 10
St Mary’s Cahirciveen v Foilmore at 6
Lee Strand County U14 Football League
Division 5
Ballyheigue v Ballydonoghue at 6.45
Division 9
Ballymacelligott B v Dr. Crokes B