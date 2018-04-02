Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Crotta O’Neills v Lixnaw 6:00

Lee Strand County U12 Hurling League

Ballyheigue v Causeway at 6.30

The second game in this year’s Kerry Camogie Féile ‘A’ competition will take place at Kilmoyley today.

At 5 it’s Cillard against Causeway.

Round 2 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16s football competition is at 7 this evening:

Division 1

Castlegregory entertain Ballymacelligott

Na Gaeil host Laune Rangers

An Ghaeltacht welcome Austin Stacks

Division 2

Annascaul/Lispole play Kerins O Rahillys

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane take on Churchill

Division 3

Milltown/Castlemaine are up against St. Pats Blennerville

East Kerry U16 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Sheas, Killarney, at 6.30 unless stated

Section A

Kenmare v Legion at 6.45

Section B

Spa v Gneeveguilla

Currow v Temoplenoe

Fossa v Beaufort

Section C

Cordal-scartaglin v Listry-Keel

North Kerry U16 Football League

Games at 6.45

Div 1A

Moyvane-Tarbert v Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue in Moyvane

Emmets v St.Senan’s

Div 1B

Finuge v Knock-Brosna Duagh

Ballyduff v Beale

South Kerry U16 Football League

St.Michaels Foilmore v Renard @ at 6.15