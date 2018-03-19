Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The County Minor Football League continues today with games across the Divisions at 4 o’clock:
Minor Football League Div 1
Venue: Lewis Road (Dr Crokes), (Round 4), Dr Crokes V Laune Rangers 16:00, Ref: Denny S O Sullivan
Venue: Kilgarvan, (Round 4), Kilgarvan/Tuosist V Cordal-Scartaglin 16:00, Ref: Sean O Sullivan
Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 4), Austin Stacks V Killarney Legion 16:00, Ref: Maurice Murphy
Minor Football League Div 2
Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Milltown/Castlemaine V Firies 16:00, Ref: Billy O Shea
Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park (Rathmore), (Round 4), Rathmore V Dingle 16:00, Ref: John O Neill
Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 4), Na Gaeil V Kenmare 16:30, Ref: Colman O Flaherty
Minor Football League Div 3A
Venue: Healy Park, Ballyrickard (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 4), Kerins O’Rahilly’s V An Ghaeltacht 16:00, Ref: James Brosnan
Venue: Churchill, (Round 4), Churchill V Castleisland Desmonds 16:00, Ref: Michael Hennessy
Venue: Pᩲc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets), (Round 4), Listowel Emmets V John Mitchel’s 16:00, Ref: Eddie Barrett
Minor Football League Div 3B
Venue: Ardfert, (Round 4), Ardfert V Fossa 16:00, Ref: Denny F O Sullivan
Venue: Cromane, (Round 4), Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Glenflesk 16:00, Ref: Michael Moriarty
Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 4), Gneeveguilla V Ballymacelligott 16:00, Ref: Donal Casey
Minor Football League Div 4
Venue: Blennerville (St Pats), (Round 4), St Patrick’s Blennerville V Annascaul/Lispole 15:00, Ref: Mike Walsh
Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 4), Kilcummin V Spa Killarney 16:00, Ref: Brendan Brosnan
Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), (Round 4), Beale V Beaufort 16:00, Ref: Patrick Shanahan
Minor Football League Div 5
Venue: Brosna, (Round 4), Knock/Brosna/Duagh V Renard – St. Mary’s 16:00, Ref: Brian Fleming
Minor Football League Div 6A
Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Round 1), St Senan’s V Dromid/Waterville 16:00, Ref: Billy Lacey
Venue: Currow, (Round 4), Currow V St Michael’s-Foilmore 16:00, Ref: Christy Crowley
Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Round 4), St Senan’s V Skellig Rangers/Valentia 16:00, Ref: TBC
Minor Football League Div 6B
Venue: Castlegregory, (Round 4), Castlegregory GAA Club V Finuge 16:00, Ref: Cathal ӠDbhda
Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 4), Ballydonoghue V Ballyduff 16:00, Ref: Gerard O Carroll
Tralee Town Football Board
U14 League
Division 1: Kerins O’Rahillys V Ballymac at noon in Ballyrickard
Division 2: St. Pats V Churchill at 2