Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Third Level Colleges GAA
Junior Football Championship Final
IT Tralee home to Cork IT at 7.30
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY The Irish Rugby team have announced a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday's Grand Slam match against England at Twickenham. Cian Healy will train...
Kerry Manager Disappointed With How They Performed Against Westmeath
Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor admits he was disappointed with how they performed against Westmeath in the Allianz Hurling League. The Kingdom missed out on a...
Kerry Manager Says They Can’t Be Feeling Sorry For Themselves Following Defeat To Dublin
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice says they can’t be feeling sorry for themselves following their 12 points defeat to Dublin in the Allianz Football League. The...
High Insurance Costs for Businesses – March 9th, 2018
Listowel businessman, Liam Flaherty, spoke to Jerry about the meeting organised by the Business Insurance Reform Group in Killarney last night. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_insurance.mp3
Call from the Dáil – March 9th, 2018
Michael O’Regan is away this week so John Downing of the Irish Independent looks at the week that was in politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_call.mp3
National Credit Union Controversy – March 9th, 2018
A Central Bank review of credit unions found that in 30% of cases, a credit union staff member or director had won a prize...