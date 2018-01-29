Fr.Meachair Cup Camogie Championship
Round 1 at 7.30
Athlone IT home to IT Tralee
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland begin the build-up to the weekend's Six Nations opener against France later today. Joe Schmidt's men are back on the training pitch in Carton...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Annes 39 Tralee Tigers BC 37 Lee Strand Juveniles U18 BOYS PLATE: St Josephs 75 St Annes 51 U16 DIV 2...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
An Ghaeltacht Abú – January 26th, 2018
C.L.G. an Ghaeltacht take on Moy Tír na nÓg in the Intermediate All-Ireland Club Semi-Final in Semple Stadium at 2pm this Saturday, after last...
Call from the Dáil – January 26th, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent for The Irish Times, on the latest opinion poll on the abortion question, the lifting of the ban on the...
Sexual abuse & lost innocence: ‘Mary’ tells her story – January 26th, 2018
A 26-year-old man has been jailed for seven and half years for targeting young girls online and coercing them to send him explicit photos...