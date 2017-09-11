Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Region U11 Football Go Games, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Cordal/Scartaglen 4-10 Kilgarvan/Tuosist 4-03
Currow 5-11(26) Listry 4-19 (31)
Fossa 5-11 Gneeveguilla 5-12
Spa 0-05 Glenflesk 5-18
Rathmore 2-07 Kilcummin 4-05
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition
Div 3
Dingle 3-3 Annascaul/Lispole 5-7
North Kerry Ladies Football
D-Sign’s Under 14
Division 3; Beale/Ballyduff 8-3 Kerins O Rahillys 3-6
Division 4; Currow 1-1 v Dingle 5-5
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Competition
Division 3 Final
Castlegregory v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane, at 6.15, Keel pitch
In the U12 Div 4 competition, the final game of the year, St Pats entertain Na Gaeil at 6.30
North Kerry U14 Football Championship, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1 Semi-Final
In Mountcoal at 6.15
Moyvane v Knock Brosna Duagh
Div 2 Final
In Ballylongford at 6.30
Beale v Ballydonoghue
MD O’Shea, Killarney, East Region U13 Football Go Games
Round 5 at 7
Division 1
Dr Crokes V Killarney Legion
Kenmare V Fossa
Division 2
Cordal-Scartaglin V Gneeveguilla
Firies V Currow
Spa V Rathmore
Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League
Under 14 Division 1
Kerins O Rahilly’s v Ballymac @ 6-30
Kellihers Mills U-13 League
Ardfert 4-7 beat Ballymac 1-6