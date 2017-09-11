Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Region U11 Football Go Games, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Cordal/Scartaglen 4-10 Kilgarvan/Tuosist 4-03

Currow 5-11(26) Listry 4-19 (31)

Fossa 5-11 Gneeveguilla 5-12

Spa 0-05 Glenflesk 5-18

Rathmore 2-07 Kilcummin 4-05



Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition

Div 3

Dingle 3-3 Annascaul/Lispole 5-7

North Kerry Ladies Football

D-Sign’s Under 14

Division 3; Beale/Ballyduff 8-3 Kerins O Rahillys 3-6

Division 4; Currow 1-1 v Dingle 5-5

Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Competition

Division 3 Final

Castlegregory v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane, at 6.15, Keel pitch

In the U12 Div 4 competition, the final game of the year, St Pats entertain Na Gaeil at 6.30

North Kerry U14 Football Championship, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee

Div 1 Semi-Final

In Mountcoal at 6.15

Moyvane v Knock Brosna Duagh

Div 2 Final

In Ballylongford at 6.30

Beale v Ballydonoghue

MD O’Shea, Killarney, East Region U13 Football Go Games

Round 5 at 7

Division 1

Dr Crokes V Killarney Legion

Kenmare V Fossa

Division 2

Cordal-Scartaglin V Gneeveguilla

Firies V Currow

Spa V Rathmore



Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League

Under 14 Division 1

Kerins O Rahilly’s v Ballymac @ 6-30

Kellihers Mills U-13 League

Ardfert 4-7 beat Ballymac 1-6