Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition

Semi-Finals at 7; extra time will be played if required

Division 1:

Laune Rangers v Austin Stacks.

Division 2:

An Ghaeltacht v Churchill.

Ballymacelligott v John Mitchels.

Division 3:

Annascaul/Lispole v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.

Milltown/Castlemaine v Castlegregory.

The final round of the U12s competition takes place this evening-

Division 1a and 1b

Austin Stacks entertain Laune Rangers

Churchill host Ardfert

Division 3

Castleisland Desmond’s welcome Cromane

Dingle face Annascaul/Lispole

Ballymac C take on An Ghaeltacht in the training pitch field.

Division 4

Laune Rangers C meet St Pats



North Kerry Football

U14 Div 1 Championship, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee

Semi-Finals at 6.45

Moyvane v Knock Brosna Duagh in Mountcoal

Finuge v Ballyduff in Ballybunion



MD O’Shea, Killarney East Region U13 Football League

Round 4 at 7

Division 1

Kenmare V Dr Crokes

Killarney Legion V Kilcummin

Division 2

Rathmore V Firies

Spa V Cordal-Scartaglin

Currow V Gneeveguilla

There’s a meeting of Coiste Chiarraí this evening, at 8 o’clock in the Pavilion, Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

West Kerry Football

The draw for the West Kerry Senior Championship 2017 will see Annascaul play An Ghaeltacht in the preliminary round. In the Semi-finals Lispole will play Dingle and Castlegregory will play the winners of the preliminary round either Annascaul or An Ghaeltacht. Dates, times and venues to be confirmed.

The draw for the West Kerry Minor Championship 2017 will see An Ghaeltacht at home to Castlegregory and Lispole/Annascaul at home to Dingle in the Semi-finals. Dates, times and venues to be confirmed.

The Tommy Griffin Over 35 Tournament takes place in Dingle next weekend on Saturday 9th September. All games will be played in Páirc an Ághasaigh and PCD field. The Tommy Griffin Over 35 Tournament starts at 11am on Saturday and all games are 15 minutes a half and 13 a-side. Last year’s winners West Kerry will be trying their best to retain the Cup and for the first time a full team from Brittany will play in the competition. The full list of teams competing – Kingdom Kerry Gaels (London), Liffre (Brittany France), Naomh Barrog (Dublin), Limerick Adare, Listellick Tralee, St Brendan’s Killarney, Feale Rangers, Laune Rangers and West Kerry.