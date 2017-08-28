Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

McElligott Cup

Quarter Final

Beaufort 5-17 Gneeveguilla 4-9

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship

Quarter Final

Lixnaw v Kilmoyley in Finuge @ 6.30



North Kerry Ladies Football League

D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 4

Dingle v Ballymac Gold @ 7

Moyvane v Currow @ 7-30

North Kerry U14 Football Championship

Div 1

St Senan’s v Knock Brosna Duagh in Mountcoal at 6.45

North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot’s Oil Asdee

Div 2 Final at 6.45

Finuge v Bally Asdee

In Clounmacon

North Kerry U12 Football League, in association with McElligot’s Oil Asdee

Div 1

Moyvane A and B v Ballyduff A and B, at 6.30



MD O’Shea East Region U13 Go Games Football League

Round 3- First named team at home, at 7

Division 1

Fossa V Dr Crokes

Kilcummin V Kenmare

Division 2

Currow V Cordal-Scartaglin

Rathmore V Gneeveguilla

Firies V Spa



Round 4 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition

All games have a 7 o’clock throw in unless otherwise stated

Division 1a

Laune Rangers entertain Ardfert

Churchill host Keel

Division 1b

Laune Rangers welcome Ardfert

Churchill meet Keel

Division 2a

Kerins O Rahillys are up against Milltown/Castlemaine

John Mitchels face Ballymacelligott

Division 2b

Kerins O Rahillys host Milltown/Castlemaine

Division 3

Cromane welcome Ballymacelligott C

Annascaul/Lispole face Castleisland Desmond’s at 7.30

An Ghaeltacht welcome Dingle

Division 4

Na Gaeil are up against Laune Rangers C



Final round of The Kelliher’s Toyota Central Region Minor Football Competition

Division 1

Kerins O Rahillys face Na Gaeil

Austin Stacks welcome Laune Rangers

Division 2

Castleisland Desmond’s entertain An Ghaeltacht

Ballymacelligott play Churchill

Division 3

Milltown/Castlemaine meet Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

