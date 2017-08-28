Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

McElligott Cup
Quarter Final
Beaufort 5-17 Gneeveguilla 4-9
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Quarter Final
Lixnaw v Kilmoyley in Finuge @ 6.30
North Kerry Ladies Football League
D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 4
Dingle v Ballymac Gold @ 7
Moyvane v Currow @ 7-30
North Kerry U14 Football Championship
Div 1
St Senan’s v Knock Brosna Duagh in Mountcoal at 6.45
North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot’s Oil Asdee
Div 2 Final at 6.45
Finuge v Bally Asdee
In Clounmacon
North Kerry U12 Football League, in association with McElligot’s Oil Asdee
Div 1
Moyvane A and B v Ballyduff A and B, at 6.30
MD O’Shea East Region U13 Go Games Football League
Round 3- First named team at home, at 7
Division 1
Fossa V Dr Crokes
Kilcummin V Kenmare
Division 2
Currow V Cordal-Scartaglin
Rathmore V Gneeveguilla
Firies V Spa
Round 4 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition
All games have a 7 o’clock throw in unless otherwise stated
Division 1a
Laune Rangers entertain Ardfert
Churchill host Keel
Division 1b
Laune Rangers welcome Ardfert
Churchill meet Keel
Division 2a
Kerins O Rahillys are up against Milltown/Castlemaine
John Mitchels face Ballymacelligott
Division 2b
Kerins O Rahillys host Milltown/Castlemaine
Division 3
Cromane welcome Ballymacelligott C
Annascaul/Lispole face Castleisland Desmond’s at 7.30
An Ghaeltacht welcome Dingle
Division 4
Na Gaeil are up against Laune Rangers C
Final round of The Kelliher’s Toyota Central Region Minor Football Competition
Division 1
Kerins O Rahillys face Na Gaeil
Austin Stacks welcome Laune Rangers
Division 2
Castleisland Desmond’s entertain An Ghaeltacht
Ballymacelligott play Churchill
Division 3
Milltown/Castlemaine meet Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane