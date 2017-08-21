Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Cahill Cup

Beale V Brosna 7:00

Round 3 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition

All games have a 7 o’clock throw in unless otherwise stated

Division 1a

Austin Stacks entertain Churchill

Division 1b

Division 2a

Ballymacelligott meet Milltown/Castlemaine at 6.30

John Mitchels welcome Castlegregory

Division 2b

Division 3

Ballymacelligott C are up against Annascaul/Lispole at 7.30

Division 4

Na Gaeil host St. Pats Blennerville

East Region U11 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Round 2, first named team at home

Beaufort V Dr Crokes @ 7



East Region U13 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Round 2, first named team at home

All games at 7

Division 1

Dr Crokes v Kilcummin

Fossa v Killarney Legion

Division 2

Gneeveguilla v Spa

Cordal-Scartaglin v Firies

Rathmore v Currow



North Kerry Football, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee

U12 League

All games start at 7

Div 1

Sr Senan’s A & B teams will play Ballydonoghue A & B teams

Listowel Emmets A & B are up against Moyvane A & B

Division 2

Duagh v Beale-OFF

Tarbert against Finuge

Bally/Asdee up against Knocknagoshel/Brosna in Asdee

