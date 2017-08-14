Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

All Ireland 60×30 Junior A Handball Singles Semi-Final

Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh beat Cormac McMahon, Cavan 21-16, 21-6

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Semi-Final

St Brendan’s 3-14 Lixnaw 2-8

County U16 Hurling Final

Crotta O’Neills 3-12 Ballyheigue 0-7

Plate Final

Ballyduff 5-7 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-4

North Kerry Ladies Football

Trophyworld Under 16 Division 3

Listowel Emmets 2-7 Beale/Ballyduff 1-7

East Region U11 Football League

Listry 5-13 Fossa 5-19

Killarney Legion 3-12 Kilcummin 5-09

Kenmare 2-07 Dr Crokes 4-07

Firies 2-15 Beaufort 5-02



East Region U13 Football League

Round 1 at 7, first named team at home

Division 1

Kilcummin v Fossa

Killarney Legion v Kenmare

Division 2

Currow v Spa

Gneeveguilla v Firies



East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney

Division 6 Final

Rathmore v Cordal-Scartaglin

Fitzgerald Stadium @ 7

Round 2 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition

All games at 7

Division 1a

Keel entertain Austin Stacks

Laune Rangers host Churchill

Division 1b

Keel welcome Austin Stacks

Laune Rangers meet Churchill

Division 2a

Milltown/Castlemaine play Castlegregory

Ballymacelligott face Kerins O’Rahillys

Division 2b

Milltown/Castlemaine are up against Castlegregory

Ballymacelligott entertain Kerins O’Rahillys

Division 3

Dingle welcome Ballymacelligott C

An Ghaeltacht meet Castleisland Desmonds

Division 4

St. Pats Blennerville face Laune Rangers C



Round 3 of the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Minor Football Competition, at 7 unless otherwise stated.

Division 1

Austin Stacks host Dingle at 8

Division 2

Ballymacelligott entertain John Mitchels

Division 3

Castlegregory face Ardfert

Annascaul/Lispole meet Milltown/Castlemaine

North Kerry Ladies Football

D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 2

Na Gaeil v Listowel Emmets @ 7



Coiste Trali Suits Select U14 Football League

Na Gaeil v John Mitchels at 7

North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee

Div 1 Final replay

St.Senans v Moyvane in Duagh at 6.45

North Kerry U12 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee

At 7

Div 1

Ballydonoghue A and B v Emmetts A and B

Div 2

Bally Asdee v Duagh in Asdee

Finuge v Beale

Knock Brosna Tarbert in Brosna

North Kerry Minor Football League

Division 1 Final @ 7 in Knocknagoshel

Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets