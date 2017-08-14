Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

All Ireland 60×30 Junior A Handball Singles Semi-Final
Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh beat Cormac McMahon, Cavan 21-16, 21-6
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
St Brendan’s 3-14 Lixnaw 2-8
County U16 Hurling Final
Crotta O’Neills 3-12 Ballyheigue 0-7
Plate Final
Ballyduff 5-7 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-4
North Kerry Ladies Football
Trophyworld Under 16 Division 3
Listowel Emmets 2-7 Beale/Ballyduff 1-7
East Region U11 Football League
Listry 5-13 Fossa 5-19
Killarney Legion 3-12 Kilcummin 5-09
Kenmare 2-07 Dr Crokes 4-07
Firies 2-15 Beaufort 5-02
East Region U13 Football League
Round 1 at 7, first named team at home
Division 1
Kilcummin v Fossa
Killarney Legion v Kenmare
Division 2
Currow v Spa
Gneeveguilla v Firies
East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney
Division 6 Final
Rathmore v Cordal-Scartaglin
Fitzgerald Stadium @ 7
Round 2 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition
All games at 7
Division 1a
Keel entertain Austin Stacks
Laune Rangers host Churchill
Division 1b
Keel welcome Austin Stacks
Laune Rangers meet Churchill
Division 2a
Milltown/Castlemaine play Castlegregory
Ballymacelligott face Kerins O’Rahillys
Division 2b
Milltown/Castlemaine are up against Castlegregory
Ballymacelligott entertain Kerins O’Rahillys
Division 3
Dingle welcome Ballymacelligott C
An Ghaeltacht meet Castleisland Desmonds
Division 4
St. Pats Blennerville face Laune Rangers C
Round 3 of the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Minor Football Competition, at 7 unless otherwise stated.
Division 1
Austin Stacks host Dingle at 8
Division 2
Ballymacelligott entertain John Mitchels
Division 3
Castlegregory face Ardfert
Annascaul/Lispole meet Milltown/Castlemaine
North Kerry Ladies Football
D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 2
Na Gaeil v Listowel Emmets @ 7
Coiste Trali Suits Select U14 Football League
Na Gaeil v John Mitchels at 7
North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee
Div 1 Final replay
St.Senans v Moyvane in Duagh at 6.45
North Kerry U12 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee
At 7
Div 1
Ballydonoghue A and B v Emmetts A and B
Div 2
Bally Asdee v Duagh in Asdee
Finuge v Beale
Knock Brosna Tarbert in Brosna
North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 1 Final @ 7 in Knocknagoshel
Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets