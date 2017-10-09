Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1: St Marys 50, Tralee Imperials 31

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Annes 41, St Brendans BC 58

LEESTRAND U16 BOYS DIV 1: St Brendans BC 51, Rathmore Ravens 47

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS: TK Vixens 33, St Marys 29

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: TK Vixens 28, TK Cobras 57

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS: St Brendans 30, St Colmans 29

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 37, Cahersiveen 26

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1 BOYS: Rathmore 54, KCYMS 39

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Gneeveguilla 14, Kenmare Kestrels 32

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 38, Cahersiveen 12

LEESTRAND ACADEMY DIV 1 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla 54, St Pauls 12

SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC v Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 at 7:15

Lee Strand Juveniles:

U18 Div 1 Boys: Team Kerry v Gneeveguilla at 8

U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes v TK Cobras at 7

U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : St Colmans v St Pauls at 7:30

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR