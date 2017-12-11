Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Annes 42 Cahersiveen 60
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Annes 44 Tralee Imperials 25
Lee Strand Juveniles
U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Annes 31 Gneeveguilla 64
U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Gneeveguilla 44 St Annes 43
U18 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Josephs 57 Glenbeigh Falcons 36
U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Glenbeigh Falcons 50 St Josephs 27; St Annes 49 Cahersiveen 36
U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Marys 50, TK Bobcats 30; Rathmore 48 St Annes 47
U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Glenbeigh Falcons 22 Tralee Tigers BC 64; St Brendans 41 Tralee Imperials 25
U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla 47 Rathmore 28
U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons 28 Cahersiveen 34
U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Kenmare Kestrels 19 Glenbeigh Falcons 16
U12 DIV 3 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 24 TK Killarney Cougars 2
ACADEMY BOYS DIV 1: Kenmare Kestrels 17 TK Bobcats 26
ACADEMY GIRLS DIV 1: Kenmare Kestrels 8 Gneeveguilla 34
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Brendans BC v Tralee Tigers BC at 8:15
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Brendans BC v St Marys at 7:00
U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Gneeveguilla v St Brendans BC at 7:00
U16 DIV 1 BOYS: St Marys v KCYMS at 6:00
U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels v Rathmore at 6:00 PM
U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Tralee Imperials v St Annes at 7:30
U12 DIV 3 BOYS: St Pauls v St Josephs at 7:00
U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Bridgets v St Josephs at 8:00
ACADEMY BOYS DIV 1: St Brendans v St Pauls B at 6:00