Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Juveniles
U18 DIV 2 BOYS: St Josephs 48 Rathmore 45;
U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons 16 St Pauls 50
U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Glenbeigh Falcons 18 Tralee Imperials 22; Gneeveguilla 19, St Annes 33
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC v St Marys at 7:15
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Tralee Imperials v Horans Health Stores at 8:15
U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes v TK Vixens at 7:00
U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Marys v Rathmore at 5:00; St Pauls v Gneeveguilla at 7:00
U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Colmans Flames v St Bridgets at 6:00
U12 DIV 3 BOYS: St Pauls v TK Cobras at K7:00
ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: St Brendans v TK Bobcats at 6:00