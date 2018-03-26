C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 2
Moyvane v Killarney at 9
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
KDL Weekly Round-Up
Monday 19th March 2018 Denny Division 2B Lisard Wanderers 2-7 Mainebank Fc . Tuesday 20th March 2018 Denny Premier B Tralee Celtic 2-1 Rattoo Rovers . Saturday 24th March 2018 Denny...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: KCYMS 77 Gneeveguilla 47 SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Gneeveguilla 34 St Marys 60 Lee Strand Juveniles U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls...
Meeting on future of Tralee Court House – March 23rd, 2018
A delegation met with CEO of the Courts Service, Brendan Ryan, to stress--what they believe--is the importance of keeping court services in the centre...
A healthier future for Kerry and Cork? – March 23rd, 2018
A new 4-year plan to change the health and wellbeing of people in Kerry has been launched - the plan covers everything from efforts...
Downgraded status on the cards for University Hospital Kerry? – March 23rd, 2018
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says UHK’s status as Grade III hospital could be at risk if staff positions aren’t filled http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/john_brassil.mp3