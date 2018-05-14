Monday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Leinster and Munster both have injury worries ahead of this Saturday’s Pro 14 semi final at the RDS.

Robbie Henshaw is out for Leinster after suffering a knee injury during the weekend’s Champions Cup final victory.

Captain Isa Nacewa has a calf issue, while Jonathan Sexton is nursing a groin problem.

For Munster, tighthead Stephen Archer is out after having surgery on a pectoral muscle.

Andrew Conway and Duncan Williams are both following the return-to-play protocols.

CRICKET (at 5.40)

A seventh-wicket partnership of 114 between Kevin O’Brien and Stuart Thompson has helped Ireland build a respectable second innings total in their test with Pakistan.

Both have made half centuries, and a short time ago Ireland were 271 for 7 with a lead over the visitors of 91-runs.

O’Brien is not out on 88..



SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland under-17s are 90-minutes away from a European Championship semi final.

Colin O’Brien’s side take on the Netherlands in Chesterfield where kick-off is at 7.



Dundalk can go top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side face a tough examination however away to Derry City.

Elsewhere, Waterford can pull level on points with current leaders Cork with a win away to bottom side Bray.

Both games kick off at 7.45.



The first of this year’s Championship playoff finalists will be decided tonight.

Derby take a 1-nil lead to Craven Cottage for the second leg of their semi final.

Kick off in West London is at 7.45.



GAELIC GAMES

Ardfert man, Stephen Wallace is under pressure as Offaly football manager following his team’s loss to Wicklow yesterday in the Leinster Championship.

It’s understood that there is serious unrest in the Faithful camp following yesterday’s 1-20 to 1-15 Leinster Championship defeat to Wicklow.

Midlands Radio report that Nigel Dunne attempted to leave O’Moore Park at half time after being substituted, but was persuaded to stay.