Monday Afternoon Local Soccer Results

Padraig Harnett reports on the underage action today
Monday Afternoon Local GAA Results
County Minor Football League Division 1 Cordal/Scartaglen 3-9 Kilgarvan/Tuosist 2-12 Stacks 4-17 Legion 3-7 Division 4 Spa 1-21 Kilcummin 1-3 North Kerry U14 Football League Knock Brosna Duagh...
Victory For Garvey’s Tralee Warriors But Scott’s Lakers St.Pauls Killarney Are Beaten
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are through to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. They've beaten Griffith College Swords Thunder 78-71 to set up a clash with...
Evening Sports Update
BOXING There was mixed luck for Tralee at the Munsters today. Shane Coffey boxed very clever to win against Colin Fitzpatrick (Ennis BC) in Boy 3...
Are AirBnB hosts in Kerry aware of their tax-filing obligations? – March 16th, 2018
Director at Taxback.com Barry Flanagan speaks to Jerry O'Sullivan about tax filing obligations concerning AirBnB. With 3,900 hosts listed in the Cork and Kerry...
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...
Kerry Travellers on a Year Since Official Ethnicity Recognition – March 15th, 2018
Today, a group of Kerry Travellers gathered in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham with other members of their community to mark the first anniversary of...