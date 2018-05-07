U12’s Girls Cup ¼ Final
Fenit 1 Inter Kenmare 3
Monday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Co. Féile na nGael Under 14 hurling finals ‘C’ - South Kerry 3 - 4 Tralee Parnell’s 1 - 3 ‘B’ - Lixnaw 0 -...
Monday Afternoon Local Soccer Results
U12's Girls Cup ¼ Final Fenit 1 Inter Kenmare 3
Kerry Beaten In Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship Final
Kerry have been beaten by Cork in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship Final. The Kingdom lost 1-12 to 2-8, going down to a point...
Time to Wake Up to Coastal Erosion – May 4th, 2018
Michael O’Shea of Malachy Walsh & Partners, Tralee has a background as a research engineer and has been involved with coastal erosion studies in...
Call from the Dáil – May 4th, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times Michael O’Regan returns for this week’s Call from the Dáil. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calldail4.mp3
Not Good Enough: Lack of Reassurance for Women with Cervical Cancer Fears – May...
Teresa previously had treatment for pre-cancerous cells following a smear test and is now regularly tested. She was told by her GP she’d have...