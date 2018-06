Martin Stackpoole of Lixnaw has retained the Kerry Long Puck competition which was held in perfect conditions at Kerryhead today.

Runner up was Adam O’Sullivan of Crotta O’Neill’s.

The winner of the Under 16 Long Puck was Oisím Mausell of Abbeydorney with Tadhg McKenna of Crotta O’Neill’s in second place.





The winners now go on to represent Kerry in the Munster Poc Fada Final to be held in the Burren, Co. Clare on Saturday, 16th June.