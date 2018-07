The All-Ireland Junior final will be decided just over 24 hours before the Kerry Senior Team’s second round game in the Super 8s against Monaghan in Clones.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s team will need to show a huge improvement after the defeat to Galway if they are to have any chance of staying in the championship.

The Monaghan Manager, Malachy O’Rourke, says his team is looking forward to facing Kerry on Sunday.