Monaghan Family Win 40th Kenmare Golf Club Three Brothers Classic

The 40th Kenmare Golf Club Three Brothers Classic finished in glorious sunshine in Kenmare yesterday. 180 Golfers in 60 teams played a total of 360 rounds between them, as well as another 120 golfers on Thursday’s welcome back competition.

Teams entered from all over Ireland, the UK, France, the USA and some from further afield.

Good conditions over two days and some changes to the order of play led to a really enjoyable competition.

On the golf course, the winners overall were the Slevin Brothers from Monaghan, who narrowly pipped the O’Dwyer Seniors and O’Dwyer Juniors from Kenmare.

Looking at the scores, there were a couple of key contributions; from Mark Slevin on the 2nd hole on day 2, and also crucial birdies from his brothers John and Paul on the 10th. Pressure makes diamonds as the saying goes.

Best local team were the O’Dwyer Seniors who narrowly beat their younger relatives.

The best individual performer on day 2 was Jean-Marc Cavrel from France.