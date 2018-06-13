Mollie Walsh nee Reilly, Renard, Caherciveen and formerly of Oldcastle, Co. Meath and Cricklewood, London

reposing at her home in Renard on Thursday from 5pm. Remains will arrive at The O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen on Friday at 10.30am for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Enquiries to Garveys Undertakers, Cahersiveen.

