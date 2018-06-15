Mixed reaction to proposed local electoral boundaries changes

There has been mixed reaction to proposed changes to the local electoral boundaries.

New electoral boundaries are being recommended for Kerry ahead of the Local Elections next year including six new local electoral areas.

Six local electoral areas are recommended: Dingle with three councillors, Castleisland with four, Kenmare with six, Listowel with six and Killarney and Tralee with seven each.

Councillor Bobby O’Connell says the Castleisland area has traditionally been used as cannon fodder and had been divided into other districts in the past.

The Fine Gael councillor says Castleisland and surrounding areas needed more representation.

Meanwhile, Councillor Brendan Cronin says he’s shocked by the proposed changes.

The Independent councillor claims he’s losing about one-third of his first preference votes, with Firies, Farranfore and parts of Kilcummin moving to the Tralee Municipal district.

He says one of the aims of the proposed changes is to consolidate communities, however, Councillor Cronin believes it might have the opposite effect.